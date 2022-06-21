California man sentenced to 3 1/2 years in prison for sex assault against Willmar juvenile

Jun. 21—WILLMAR

— A California man accused of sexually assaulting a minor in 2015 in Willmar was sentenced Tuesday to 41 months in prison followed by a 10-year conditional release period.

Robert Quesada, 57, pleaded guilty in May in Kandiyohi County District Court to one amended felony count of third-degree criminal sexual conduct — force or coercion.

He had initially been charged with five counts of felony first-degree criminal sexual conduct and five counts of felony second-degree criminal sexual conduct for incidents alleged to have occurred over several months in 2015.

In exchange for his guilty plea to the amended charge, the remaining four counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and five counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct were dismissed. The plea agreement also included a joint sentencing recommendation.

District Judge Jennifer Fischer also ordered Quesada to register as a predatory offender and supply a DNA sample. The sentence includes $140 in fines and fees and restitution totaling approximately $6,800 for extradition costs.

According to the criminal complaint, the juvenile told law enforcement that Quesada sexually assaulted her on five separate occasions between April 2015 and November 2015. The alleged assaults included intercourse, oral sex and touching. The juvenile was 7 when the alleged assaults started.

The juvenile said all of the incidents occurred when she was alone in a Willmar residence with Quesada, according to the complaint.

The juvenile's mother told law enforcement that she did not know about the alleged abuse until her daughter told her a month prior to the charges being filed in May 2021.

The mother told law enforcement at the time of the May 2021 interview that Quesada has dual citizenship in Mexico and the United States and that he was living in Tijuana, Mexico, and working in San Diego and Los Angeles.