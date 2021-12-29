California man sentenced for shooting woman during argument over 2016 election





A California man was sentenced to 35 years to life in prison this week after he was convicted of shooting and killing a woman during a heated argument about the 2016 presidential election.

The Long Beach Press-Telegram reported, that John Kevin McVoy Jr., 40, was given the maximum sentence on Monday for his crimes, which included shooting his former bandmate and the bandmate's wife in front of their two-year-old.

McVoy had been in a garage band with Victor Garcia, who was married to now-deceased Susan Garcia. McVoy was at the Garcias's home to practice on Jan. 10, 2017, when he and Victor got in an argument concerning his vote for Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election, according to the Press-Telegram.

Victor Garcia reportedly teased McVoy about his vote and McVoy became upset and pulled out a gun. He then shot Victor Garcia, wounding him, and fatally shot Susan Garcia while she held the couple's son on her lap.

Victor Garcia was shot in the head and has since undergone two brain surgeries and suffers issues related to the shooting. His child was not injured during the shooting, the news outlet noted.

McVoy apologized to the Garcia family, saying that he did not intend to cause harm, the Press-Telegram reported.

"As far as my remorse, I think about this every day," McVoy reportedly said.