California man to serve 42 months for stealing $200,000 from Vineland couple

CAMDEN — A California man has received a 42-month prison term for defrauding a Vineland couple of more than $200,000.

Christopher Glynn, 59, of Burbank previously pleaded guilty to wire fraud and money laundering, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Glynn was charged in August 2019 after telling his victims about a purported opportunity to invest in a "business development loan," the federal prosecutor's office said in a statement.

Glynn, who at one point lived with his victims, claimed their investment would be used for authorized business and legal expenses. He also claimed affiliation with an international trust that was funded with billions of dollars.

At one point, Glynn even arranged for a conference call that he claimed included representatives from federal agencies to convince the couple that his business was legitimate.

But Glynn and his associates used the money for personal expenses, including travel and luxury items. They also used credit accounts opened by the victims to run up bills and late fees totaling $78,000, the statement said.

After his sentence, Glynn will then be under supervision for three years.

This article originally appeared on Burlington County Times: California man sentenced to 42 months for defrauding Vineland couple