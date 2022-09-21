California man shot dead in road rage incident while on Facetime with wife

0
Michelle De Pacina
·3 min read

A man was shot and killed in a road rage incident in San Lorenzo, California, while he was on a video call with his wife.

Rienhart Asuncion, 30, was chatting with his wife Princess on Facetime while driving his Toyota Tacoma pickup when he got into an altercation with several people in another car at an East Bay intersection at about 4:30 p.m. on Sept. 18.

According to Princess, who resides in the Philippines, someone had cut into her husband’s lane. The dispute reportedly led to a chase that ended at the intersection of Lewelling Boulevard and Hesperian Boulevard. When Asuncion got out of his vehicle to approach the other car, he was shot dead.

“I tried to stop him, I shouted at him don’t go out from your car, instead stay inside the car. He left me on the phone. The screen camera is open, I heard a lot, several times of gunshots and that’s it. He didn’t come back, the only one who came is the sheriff,” Princess told ABC7.

Asuncion worked as an installer at Tesla in Fremont. He married Princess in May in the Philippines after being in a long-distance relationship of more than two years. The couple had just completed their paperwork for Princess to live in America.

“I can’t sleep here because every time I try to sleep, every time I close my eyes, I can hear a lot of gunshots,” Princess said. “The hardest part is that I’m here in the Philippines and I can't do anything.”

The incident is currently under investigation. Authorities are actively searching for the suspects. No arrests have been made, and no suspect information has been released.

Lt. Ray Kelly of the Alameda County Sheriff's Office said the shooting was a reminder to not engage with angry drivers or passengers.

“If you are involved in an escalating road-rage type incident, take steps to get away from the situation,” Kelly told East Bay Times. “Take an exit, make a turn or go to another safer place where you are less likely to be harmed.”

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up by Asuncion’s family and friends to help raise money for his funeral.

“Rienheart was always selfless, compassionate and loving to his friends and family and touched the lives of those around him,” the fundraiser’s description reads. “We are all devastated by Rienheart’s loss.”

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Alameda County Sheriff’s investigators at 510-667-7721.

 

Featured Image via @henrykleeKTVU

