California man sought in Pennsylvania ‘So I raped you’ case from 2013

Dom Calicchio
·2 min read

Authorities in California said Tuesday they had obtained an arrest warrant for a San Jose-area man in connection with a former Pennsylvania college student's rape allegation from 2013.

The recent action against suspect Ian Cleary, 28, of Saratoga, California, was triggered by a message from his Facebook account last year that said, "So I raped you," The Associated Press reported.

The suspect and the woman making the allegation, Shannon Keeler, were classmates at Gettysburg College in Pennsylvania at the time the alleged rape occurred, the AP reported.

Keeler had been urging prosecutors for years to pursue the matter – supplying bits of evidence and names of potential witnesses along the way -- but little investigative action was taken on her behalf until after she took her story to The Associated Press last year after receiving the "So I raped you" message, according to the news service.

TEXAS DAD RIPS JUDGE AFTER CONVICTED RAPIST OF HIS TEEN DAUGHTER GETS LIGHT SENTENCE: REPORT

Authorities obtained the arrest warrant after verifying the message was from Cleary’s account, the report said.

Police said they have not yet located Cleary and are not sure where he is, the AP added.

In a statement Tuesday, Keeler, now 26, said she was pleased to learn the arrest warrant had been obtained, but she lashed out at Pennsylvania authorities whom she claimed initially brushed her case aside.

"I am mindful that this moment came because I went public with my story, which no survivor should have to do in order to obtain justice," Keeler’s statement said.

The Gettysburg Police Department reopened the case after Keeler showed them numerous Facebook messages from Cleary’s account, the AP reported. After authorities verified the account, the office of Adams County District Attorney Brian Sinnett supported the charges, according to the AP.

An affidavit filed with the warrant claims Cleary sexually assaulted Keeler after following her home from a party and sneaking into her room, the AP reported.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Keeler said she did not know Cleary’s name. After the alleged crime, he apologized and fled, she told investigators.

After he was gone, she said she sent a message to friends: "OMG please Help me."

Only about 20% of college sexual assault victims ever report to police, and prosecutors often decline to take cases where victims had been drinking or knew the accused, according to the AP.

Cleary has spent time in Europe, so authorities weren’t certain that he was in the U.S., the news service reported.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Blink 182’s Mark Hoppus gives health update amid cancer treatment

    Mark Hoppus is sharing an update on his cancer treatment. The Blink-182 singer, 49, spoke to fans about his latest round of chemotherapy during a 45-minute stream of Blinko on Twitch, as first reported by Absolute Radio. Hoppus has yet to disclose what kind of cancer he was diagnosed with.

  • Man shoots bear in self-defense after animal breaks into his home and attacks him

    The incident occurred at approximately 10:39 p.m. on Thursday, June 24, in Meyers, California -- a town about 100 miles east of Sacramento -- when the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Department received a report from a man saying that he was attacked inside of his own home by a bear and that he had to shoot the animal out of self-defense. “On June 25th, 2021 during the morning hours, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife located the gravely wounded bear and euthanized it,” read a statement issued by the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office. Local residents told ABC News’ San Francisco station KGO that bear sightings are fairly common in the area and blamed people who come in from out of town and are not responsible when it comes to taking necessary precautions to avoid incidents like this one.

  • Cosmic gulp: Astronomers see black hole swallow neutron star

    For the first time, astronomers have witnessed a black hole swallowing a neutron star, the most dense object in the universe — all in a split-second gulp. In both cases, a neutron star — a teaspoon of which would weigh a billion tons — orbits ever closer to that ultimate point of no return, a black hole, until they finally crash together and the neutron star is gone in a gobble. Astronomers witnessed the last 500 orbits before the neutron stars were swallowed, a process that took far less than a minute and briefly generated as much energy as all the visible light in the observable universe.

  • Bipartisan infrastructure deal is a 'start,' but we need 'much, much more': Rep. Maloney

    As President Biden looks to drum up support for his $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure deal, Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney urges lawmakers to do ‘much, much more’ to address the needs of the American people.

  • Two days before condo collapse, a pool contractor photographed this damage in garage

    There was nothing unusual about the lobby and pool area at Champlain Towers South condo, which looked clean and well maintained to a commercial pool contractor who visited the building last Tuesday, just 36 hours before half of the building unexpectedly collapsed. Then, he saw the basement-level garage.

  • Former Prison Guard Revisits Inappropriate Relationship With Convicted Child Killer Susan Smith

    In a sneak peek of Lifetime's Cellmate Secrets: Susan Smith, the cellmates and lover of the convicted murderer recall how manipulative she was and the impact it had on their own lives.

  • Bloodhound tracks missing 6-year-old girl to an abandoned shed in Tennessee, cops say

    “He licked her face and she gave him a big hug.”

  • Prosecutor: At Idaho Capitol, Bundy, co-defendant decided ‘rules don’t apply to them’

    A jury was seated, and opening arguments and witness testimony took place Monday as Ammon Bundy’s jury trial began.

  • Officer stopping catalytic converter theft kills man armed with gun, Texas police say

    The officer was trying to arrest a catalytic converter theft suspect when another man approached him with a gun, Texas police say.

  • Pool contractor photographed damage in Florida building 36 hours before collapse

    A pool contractor photographed damage to the Champlain Towers South condo building in Surfside, Florida, 36 hours before half of it collapsed.

  • Fatal road rage shooting began with motorcyclist pointing gun at man and kids, police say

    JaDerek Gray, 19, died after the shooting on I-35 in Fort Worth.

  • She Wanted a New Restraining Order. She Got Shot 4 Times.

    Melissa GeoghaganFor the last two years, Melissa Geoghagan heard horror stories from her friend, Andrea Walker Wright, about her ex-husband.Geoghagan, a 42-year-old middle school teacher, said that soon after her friend’s 11-year marriage to Aaron Wright dissolved in 2019, he began to launch a campaign of harassment against her. She said that several times, Andrea told her, Aaron drove past her house.Andrea even said she feared he put a tracker on her car and a camera in her house, according to

  • 'Tell Your Cousin Goodbye:' Mom’s Burnt Remains Found On Road Hours After She Got In Mysterious Black Car

    Investigators are looking for leads after the naked body of a young Atlanta mother was found burning under a bridge on a rural roadside late last week. Brittany Wicklein’s scorched remains were recovered by investigators on the side of South Fulton roadway on Friday hours after she was seen getting into an unidentified black car, according to a police report obtained by Oxygen.com. She was 31. On June 18, local firefighters responded to a grass fire on the corner of Jones Road by Georgia State R

  • Death toll rises in Florida condo collapse

    At least 12 people have been confirmed dead as of Tuesday evening.

  • Facebook message leads to warrant in years-old rape claim

    While she pleaded for prosecutors to take up her college rape complaint, Shannon Keeler studied in Spain, won a national championship in lacrosse, earned a bachelor's degree and fell in love. After verifying the account, and after Keeler told her story to The Associated Press, a new team of police and prosecutors on Tuesday obtained an arrest warrant, charging Ian Cleary, 28, of Saratoga, California, with sexually assaulting Keeler when they were students at Gettysburg College in 2013.

  • Judge orders powerful ex-SC lawmaker to prison in State House corruption investigation

    A state judge ordered former powerful lawmaker Jim Harrison to 18 months in prison, making him the first and so far only target of the long-running State House corruption investigation to face prison time.

  • ‘Right-Wing Death Squad’: Active-Duty Marine Plotted to Bomb DNC, Murder Black People, Feds Say

    FacebookAn active-duty U.S. Marine came under federal investigation for allegedly plotting with at least two others to assassinate minorities, drug users, and employees of the Democratic National Committee with explosives, rocket launchers, and automatic rifles.That’s according to a newly unsealed FBI search warrant affidavit obtained by The Daily Beast, which indicates USMC Private First Class Travis Owens and his partners in the unrealized murder plot were influenced by Timothy McVeigh, the fo

  • Kayaker picking up trash spots plastic bin — with a human leg inside, Ohio police say

    It led to an even more grisly discovery.

  • ‘You can’t just lock up kids’: Missouri judge had teens arrested twice. Was it legal?

    These “America’s Got Talent” favorites say the encounter left them emotionally traumatized and scared. From Toriano Porter:

  • NY prosecutors to indict Trump Org CFO: sources

    New York prosecutors investigating former U.S. President Donald Trump's business will likely issue criminal indictments against his firm, the Trump Organization.That's according to people involved in the case, who added they did not expect Trump himself would be charged.An attorney representing Trump said on Monday that based on discussions with prosecutors he expects "no charges" will be brought against Trump in the initial round of indictments. Several people familiar with the investigation said the initial charges would focus on Allen Weisselberg, the longtime chief financial officer for the Trump Organization, and other company officials.Sources told Reuters the charges would likely allege Weisselberg and others received corporate benefits such as free apartments and cars that were not reported on their tax returns. The exact charges prosecutors are preparing are not known.The indictments would be the investigation’s first against top officials at Trump's company, marking a critical shift from investigation to prosecution.Prosecutors have been pressing Weisselberg to cooperate with their probe and provide testimony, so far, without success. An indictment would increase that pressure. Weisselberg is among Trump’s closest confidants, having worked for the company since 1973 when it was run by Trump’s father, Fred.Trump released a statement Monday night attacking the prosecutors as "rude, nasty and totally biased" and said his company’s actions "in no way a crime."