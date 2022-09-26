California man threatened ‘Las Vegas-style’ mass shooting: police

A California man who was plotting a “Las Vegas-style” mass shooting was taken into custody Sunday, then assaulted a police officer at the station, according to officials.

Dallas Marsh, 37, has been charged with criminal threats of death/great bodily injury, threats of violence against peace officers and battery against a peace officer, the Chico Police Department announced.

Police released few details, but said the Violence Suppression Unit “obtained evidence” of Marsh’s plan, which allegedly included “making criminal threats to kill specific individuals [and] specified law enforcement officers” for a “Las Vegas-style mass shooting with a specified deadline.”

The threat of a “Las Vegas-style mass shooting” seemingly refers to the 2017 massacre at the Route 91 Harvest music festival, during which 64-year-old Stephen Paddock fired into the crowd from his Mandalay Bay hotel room. Sixty people were killed, including two who died several years later from complications, and more than 850 were wounded. It was the deadliest mass shootings in modern U.S. history.

Marsh was traced to a Super 8 motel where he was staying in Chico and taken into custody just before 9 a.m. Sunday.

After his arrest, Marsh allegedly threatened to kill more officers and their families and “battered an officer with a table during the interview process,” according to the Chico police.

Marsh is being held without bail at Butte County Jail.