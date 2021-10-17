A California man who twice broke into his dad's former home was fatally shot by the new owners, authorities say

The intruder died at the scene, authorities said. Timothy Abero/EyeEm via Getty Images

A California man was fatally shot by the current owners of his father's former home, according to the Calaveras County Sheriff's Office.

Lennin Elizalde, 28, broke into the Valley Springs home two times earlier this month, authorities said.

The new owners told law enforcement Elizalde kicked their front door before assaulting them.

A California man who broke into his old home twice in the same weekend was fatally shot by the new owners, according to a press release from the Calaveras County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities identified the man as 28-year-old Lennin Elizalde, the son of the house's former owner, according to the sheriff's office.

The new owners recently brought the Valley Springs property through a real estate company, according to authorities. While moving in on October 9, the new owners noticed Elizalde inside their home after he broke in through the side door, the news release said.

Law enforcement said Elizalde refused to leave the property until the new owners called 911, and said he threatened the two occupants but left the scene before detectives arrived, the sheriff's office said.

Elizalde was later located by deputies and "was arrested for illegal entry into a dwelling, vandalism, and possession of methamphetamine," the news release said. "While transporting him to jail, Lennin informed the deputy that he believed that the residence was still his property and that he intended to return to the home."

When Elizalde was in custody, a deputy requested to increase his bail based on his threats. A judge later denied the application due to the nature of his misdemeanor charges, according to the news release.

He was released from jail and returned to the property just after 12 a.m. on October 10. The new owners told authorities Elizalde broke into the home by kicking through the front door before he attacked a male occupant who was sleeping in the living room, according to the Mercury News.

Authorities said the other owner, identified as another male, shot Elizalde in self-defense. The intruder died at the scene, authorities said. No one has been arrested or charged with Elizalde's death.

The Calaveras County Sheriff's Office said it is investigating the incident.

The two residents were taken to a hospital to have injuries from the attack treated, according to the sheriff's office.

