California man wanted in connection with May 16 fatal San Diego shooting apprehended in Pierre

Jul. 7—PIERRE — A California homicide suspect was arrested in Pierre this week and will be held until extradition can be arranged, state law enforcement officials said.

In a tweet, the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) announced Thursday that state and local law enforcement in Pierre had assisted the San Diego Police Department with the apprehension of 42-year-old Bryan Parker.

At approximately 4:15 a.m. on May 16, several people called 911 to report a shooting in an alleyway to the northeast of downtown San Diego, Jud Campbell, a lieutenant with the San Diego Police Department

told the San Diego Union-Tribune.

Officers arrived to discover 52-year-old Wendell Eddington lying in an alley with at least one gunshot wound.

Eddington was pronounced dead at the scene.

The DCI added that San Diego homicide detectives are currently working on extraditing Parker back to California.