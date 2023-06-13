California man wanted for scamming senior out of $56K drives to Virginia to surrender

[Source]

A California man accused of duping a Virginia senior out of $56,000 in a telephone scam turned himself in to police on Monday, according to reports.

How the scam took place: The victim, 65, was allegedly promised $1 million if he wired $56,000 to the California man on the phone. It is unclear what story the scammer told, but police said it “seemed believable” enough to the victim that he went straight to his bank, took out a line of credit against his home and wired $56,000 to a bank on the West Coast.

The aftermath: The victim’s daughter reported the incident to authorities on Nov. 21, 2022. By June 6, the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office announced that Vatana Nuon, 43, of Oakland, was wanted for obtaining money by false pretenses. He was described as an Asian man with black hair, standing around 5 foot and 9 inches and weighing approximately 140 pounds, WRIC reported.

More from NextShark: Thai woman is reportedly beaten by Datuk Seri in Malaysia after pulling away from his sexual assault

Suspect surrenders: Nuon turned himself in to the Pamunkey Regional Jail on Monday. Hanover police confirmed his surrender with NBC12, with Lt. James Cooper issuing a warning to other scammers: "We’ve got a suspect that lives all the way in California and want to prove to people that we don’t care where you live at. If we identify you and we were able to get an arrest warrant, we’re going to bring you back here, and we’re going to let you face the justice system here."

Enjoy this content? Read more from NextShark!

Asian American Stores Are Still Stocked But People Won’t Shop Because of Xenophobia

Police Seek Help to Find Hit-and-Run Driver That Left Father in Critical Condition in SD

GoFundMe Set for SF Chinatown Restaurant Vandalized TWICE in Three Days