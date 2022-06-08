California man with weapon, burglary tools detained near Justice Brett Kavanaugh's Maryland home

Brett Kavanaugh testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill on Sept. 6, 2018. (Alex Brandon / Associated Press)

A California man carrying at least one weapon and burglary tools was detained Wednesday by Maryland law enforcement near Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh's home in Montgomery County, according to a Washington Post report that cited people familiar with the investigation.

The man, described as being in his mid-20s, told law enforcement he wanted to kill Kavanaugh, 57, because he was angry over a leaked Supreme Court draft opinion overturning Roe vs. Wade, which ensures a person's right to an abortion, according to people familiar with the investigation speaking to the Washington Post on the condition of anonymity.

"At approximately 1:50 a.m. today, a man was arrested near Justice Kavanaugh’s residence," Supreme Court spokesperson Patricia McCabe said in a statement. "The man was armed and made threats against Justice Kavanaugh. He was transported to Montgomery County Police 2nd District."

The Montgomery County Police Department said they received a call for service in the area of Kavanaugh's home between 1:15 a.m. and 1:45 a.m. An adult male was taken into custody by Montgomery County police and the investigation was handed over to the FBI, according to Shiera Goff, Montgomery County police spokesperson.

FBI spokesperson Joy Jiras with the Baltimore field office said the agency is aware of the investigation and is working with local law enforcement.

People familiar with the investigation told the Washington Post that the individual was also upset over recent mass shootings.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan thanked the U.S. Marshals and local police for stopping the suspect before he was able to reach Kavanaugh's home.

"The heightened security at the homes of the justices began after a request [Virginia] Gov. [Glenn] Youngkin and I made to Atty. Gen. [Merrick] Garland last month," Hogan said in a statement. "We will continue to partner with both federal and local law enforcement officials to help ensure these residential areas are secure. I call on leaders in both parties in Washington to strongly condemn these actions in no uncertain terms. It is vital to our constitutional system that the justices be able to carry out their duties without fear of violence against them and their families."

U.S. Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) co-sponsored a Senate bill that would extend police protection to the families of Supreme Court Justices.

"The arrest of this individual proves these threats to the justices’ lives are horrifyingly real, and it’s unconscionable for House Democrats to leave their families without police protection for even one more day,” Cornyn said in a statement.

He urged U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco) to keep Congress in session until they pass his bill.

"Every day they don’t, the threat to the justices grows, the potential for tragedy becomes more likely, and House Democrats achieve a new apex of political dysfunction," Cornyn said.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as additional information becomes available.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.