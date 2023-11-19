California ‘manny’ gets life in prison for molesting 16 boys, one as young as 2

A self-proclaimed "manny" who served as a male nanny for families in Southern California will spend the rest of his life behind bars for sexually assaulting 16 boys in his care, according to a release from the district attorney’s office.

Matthew Antonio Zakrzewski, 34, of Costa Mesa, was sentenced Friday to 705 years to life plus two years and eight months for the sexual assaults and showing pornography to another young boy he intended to sexually assault.

Zakrzewski filmed many of these sexual assaults, the district attorney’s office said. The boys’ ages ranged between two and 12 years old. The crimes were committed between 2014 and 2019.

Laguna Beach police arrested Zakrzewski on May 17, 2019, at a local airport after he deplaned an international flight.

After criminal charges were filed, authorities appealed to the public for help in locating other potential victims. Video evidence and tips from the public helped investigators identify additional victims and file additional charges against Zakrzewski.

Zakrzewski had dubbed himself "the original Sitter Buddy" on the namesake website he helped create. The website offered to connect parents in Orange County with prospective caregivers. Zakrzewski characterized himself as a "manny" who offered mentorships, big brother relationships and overnight and vacation babysitting.

He also specified that he was skilled with children with special needs and behavioral problems.

"At a very early age, I discovered what a joy it was to work with children and be a positive impact in their lives through the ‘Buddy Program’ at my middle school," read his profile, which has since been taken down from the site. "Now, I’m a career manny and my 6+ years childcare experience spans from ages 3 months to 14, including special needs… I think the reason I connect easily with kids is because I am not just there to supervise, I participate."

A jury convicted Zakrzewski on 34 felonies.

"This is a case of shattered innocence and precious childhoods that were robbed from 17 little boys. These children will never know the people they were truly intended to be – because their childhoods were suddenly and inexplicably interrupted not by a wolf at the door, but by a predator masquerading as godsend," Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer said in a statement.

Fox News Digital’s Christina Coulter contributed to this report.





