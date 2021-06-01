  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Global pandemic treaty sought to vaccinate world; Moderna seeks full FDA approval for vaccine: Latest COVID-19 updates

Elinor Aspegren and John Bacon, USA TODAY
·6 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Moderna, one of the three companies authorized to provide COVID-19 vaccines to Americans on an emergency basis, announced Tuesday that it has begun applying for a full license from the Food and Drug Administration.

In December, the FDA authorized the use of Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines on an emergency basis, enabling them to skip providing long-term data to get their vaccines out to the public faster. Now, both companies, which have together been used to vaccinate 168 million Americans with at least one shot, have collected that data and begun providing it to the regulatory agency. Last month, Pfizer/BioNTech applied for full approval for anyone over 16 years of age.

Both vaccines have been shown to be very safe and more than 90% effective in preventing symptomatic COVID-19 and are not expected to have a problem receiving a full Biologics License from the FDA. The process, however, could take weeks to a few months.

Both groups have released data showing their vaccines are also safe and effective in adolescents ages 12 and up, though they do not yet have long-term data in this age group. Some Americans have said they would prefer to wait until vaccines are fully approved before getting vaccinated.

Karen Weintraub

Also in the news:

►The World Health Organization has issued an emergence use listing for the COVID-19 vaccine made by Sinovac in adults aged 18 and over, the second such authorization it has granted to a Chinese company.

►India, after a spike in cases that began in February and surged in April and early May, has reported plummeting infections for the past three weeks. But the death toll is still high and began to drop slightly last week, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

►The World Health Organization has created a new system to name COVID-19 variants, getting away from place-based names that can be hard to pronounce, difficult to remember and stigmatize a specific country.

►The Transportation Security Administration reported the number of passengers screened at U.S. airports Friday through Sunday topped 1.6 million each day; Friday had a high of 1.96 million. That's the biggest figure since March 8, 2020, just before the pandemic was starting to take hold in the U.S. Last Memorial Day weekend, the total for the first three days was 861,000.

📈 Today's numbers: The U.S. has more than 33.2 million confirmed coronavirus cases and 594,500 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University data. The global totals: Over 170.7 million cases and 3.55 million deaths. More than 135 million Americans have been fully vaccinated – 40.7% of the population, according to the CDC.

📘 What we're reading: The COVID-19 vaccines are among the best ever created. Drug companies are trying to make them even better.

Keep refreshing this page for the latest updates. Want more? Sign up for our Coronavirus Watch newsletter for updates to your inbox and join our Facebook group.

Your office is probably reopening – but you may not need to go

More than 70% of companies say employees will be able to return to the workplace over the next five months, with 50% reopening between August and October, according to a Conference Board survey of 231 human resource leaders taken April 5-16. The results, provided exclusively to USA TODAY, show that 79% of the mostly large businesses say 10% or more of their employees will be able to work remotely at least three days a week as the pandemic subsides. That's about three times the percentage of firms before the health crisis.

“Remote work is really going to stay here,” says Frank Steemers, senior economist for the Conference Board. It’s “probably going to be one of the main organizational legacies of the pandemic.” Read more here.

Paul Davidson

WHO chief calls for 'pandemic treaty,' effort to vaccinate the world

World Health Organization Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warned that the coronavirus is "deepening divergence in economic fortunes, with negative consequences for all." Tedros stressed that access to vaccination, no longer a major problem in the U.S. but a big problem in the developing world, is key to ending the health crisis and driving a broad-based global recovery. He call for a stepped-up, coordinated strategy, bankrolled by new financing, to vaccinate the world.

"A #PandemicTreaty is a promise to future generations," Tedros tweeted. "This is a moment for exceptional leadership, for doing the unusual and the unprecedented. We must approach the future with open eyes and open arms."

California, Maryland latest states to inoculate 70% of adults

California and Maryland are the 11th and 12th states to make the July 4 benchmark set by President Joe Biden, who announced last month that he was making it a goal to inoculate 70% of U.S. adults with at least one COVID-19 shot by that date. So far, at least 62% of adults are there, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. 70% of adults in California have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Monday. Maryland also reached the milestone Monday.

But many states are lagging behind. Alabama, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Wyoming all have vaccination rates under 40%. In Alabama, 36% of the state has received at least one dose.

“It’s very distressing because we have vaccines and we have it in every corner of Alabama,” said Dr. Karen Landers, assistant state health officer.

Peru says death toll nearly triple official numbers

Petu's pandemic death toll reached 180,764 through May 22, almost triple the official death toll, which had been 68,000 until now. The country of 32.6 million has been hard hit by the pandemic. Scenes of cemeteries filling up with new burials and hospitals buying refrigerated containers to act as makeshift morgues suggested the situation was far worse than the official data showed, even at the beginning of the pandemic.

“What is being said is that a significant number of deaths were not classified as caused by COVID-19,” Health Minister Oscar Ugarte said, adding that the criteria for assigning the coronavirus as a cause of death were changed.

Ugarte said that previously only those who “had a positive diagnostic test” were considered to have died from the virus, but other criteria have since been incorporated.

Mobile vaccination units hit tiny US towns to boost immunity

Two Federal Emergency Management Agency mobile trailers have meandered through Nevada to towns without pharmacies, clinics or other vaccination sites, giving doctors, nurses and National Guardsmen a first-hand look at rural and tribal communities where finding vaccinations has been difficult for residents.

To preserve the vaccine, the trailers are equipped with ultra-cold refrigerators powered by generators-on-wheels. On Monday, the two mobile clinics completed six-week loops through Nevada that included returning to finish two-shot regimens in the state that covers an area that would stretch from Boston to Baltimore and Buffalo, New York.

Initially, the goal was to vaccinate 250 people a day at each stop. But the numbers have varied, as vaccine supply has increased and demand has fallen.

“Just a month ago, people were still having a hard time finding vaccination sites. That’s really changed in the last three or four weeks and now we’re trying to find people that are more vaccine-hesitant,” said Marc Reynolds, a doctor from Fallon who has volunteered at the mobile clinic in his hometown and the state prison in Lovelock.

The clinics have delivered 7,600 shots during two tours of Nevada and have also been used in Arizona, Illinois, Kentucky and other states. Nevada Division of Emergency Management Chief Dave Fogerson said people in the remote communities of the state “probably would not have got it any other way.”

Contributing: The Associated Press.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: COVID: Moderna vaccine seeks full FDA approval; California meets goal

Recommended Stories

  • Moderna seeks full FDA approval of its Covid-19 vaccine

    The company is the second vaccine maker to seek full approval from U.S. regulators.

  • Car repossessed? Don't look for government help, like the mortgage or student-loan aid packages.

    The government has failed to appreciate how essential cars are in American life, and the consequences will haunt us long after the pandemic recedes.

  • NYC Hits Positivity Rate Low; U.K. Deaths at Zero: Virus Update

    (Bloomberg) -- For the first time, the U.K. reported zero daily deaths of people within 28 days of a positive coronavirus test. In the U.S., New York City’s positivity rate dropped over the Memorial Day weekend to its lowest point since the pandemic began.Companies, meanwhile, are finding varying ways to envision the post-Covid workplace. Bank of America Corp. wants all of its Hong Kong staff back at their desks by the end of June, while Deutsche Bank AG unveiled its hybrid model for remote work

  • U.S. Covid-19 Cases Drop to Lowest in More Than a Year

    U.S. coronavirus cases have dropped to their lowest level in more than a year, with 6,725 new cases reported on Monday, according to Johns Hopkins University.

  • Biden Climate Goals to Take Backseat in Biggest U.S. Power Grid

    (Bloomberg) -- The power grid serving nearly 20% of the U.S. population is about to throw a roadblock in President Joe Biden’s plan to decarbonize the electricity sector.PJM Interconnection LLC, which keeps the lights on for 65 million people from Chicago to Washington, D.C., is expected to clear a fleet of new natural gas plants-- and even extend the lives of some coal plants -- when it releases the results of its massive electricity auction Wednesday. That’s because Trump-era changes to the way the auction is structured give a leg up to fossil fuels, at the expense of zero-carbon sources such as nuclear, wind and solar.“The market has been trending toward renewables, but this is pulling it back,” said Ari Peskoe, director of Harvard Law School’s Electricity Law Initiative. “It’s fighting the future.”As much as 4 to 6 gigawatts of new gas capacity and several clunker coal plants could clear the auction, according to some estimates, while nuclear and renewables are expected to be the big losers. Such an outcome would further entrench fossil fuels in the biggest U.S. power market, and runs counter to the president’s goal of eliminating greenhouse gases from the power industry by 2035.PJM is already one of the most carbon-intensive grids, with 60% of its electricity coming from coal and gas. The auction, intended to secure a year’s worth of power supplies at the lowest cost for consumers, can help to determine the region’s power mix for decades to come. Because participating generators rely on it for the bulk of their revenues, plants that clear the auction have an incentive to continue operating for as long as they can. The last auction, in 2018, generated more than $9 billion in revenue for generators.The latest auction is the first to run under the new rules imposed by the Trump administration after two years of delays and contentious wrangling between power providers, PJM and federal regulators. The new structure creates a price floor for some bidders, effectively disadvantaging nuclear and renewables that receive state subsidies while making it easier for costlier fossil fuels to compete.“Coal comes out as the big winner,” said Brianna Lazerwitz, an analyst for BloombergNEF. “Nuclear would be hit the hardest.”Still, the boost for the dirtiest fossil fuel may be short-lived. Not only is the Biden administration moving to overhaul market rules by the next auction in December, falling demand on the PJM grid points to lower clearing prices and lower revenues for energy suppliers.Grid-wide prices could fall to about $85 per megawatt-day from $140 in the previous auction in 2018, according to analyst estimates collected by Bloomberg. Coal plants may not be able to clear the lower end of that price, according to Katie Bays, an analyst at FiscalNote Markets. Even if some coal plants make it this time around, long-term patterns show that the fuel’s future is limited.“Coal has no economic justification for existing in this market,” Bays said.The story is more complicated for nuclear plants, which are struggling because reactors have high operating costs while other fuels are increasingly cheaper. States including New Jersey and Illinois offer clean-energy credits for nuclear power, so the auction rules make it difficult for reactors there to compete. That’s triggered a backlash from utilities that say the format makes it difficult to meet their clean-energy goals.Two Exelon Corp. plants west of Chicago are already scheduled to close this year and are unlikely to clear the auction, according to Moody’s Investors Service Inc. analyst Toby Shea. The company has said two other nuclear plants in Illinois are also uneconomic, and state lawmakers are currently debating additional subsidies that would help keep them in operation. Failing to clear the PJM auction would further burden the facilities’ balance sheets.Exelon declined to comment.Still, this year could see the addition of 4 gigawatts of nuclear generation that didn’t clear the last auction. The plants, divested by previous owner FirstEnergy Corp. during bankruptcy to Energy Harbor, were likely able to ratchet down costs, potentially allowing them to compete, said Shea.In response to the new rules, Dominion Energy Inc., one of the biggest U.S. utility owners, has pulled out of the PJM auction altogether. The Virginia-based company is the biggest power provider in the state, has said it would eliminate carbon emissions from its fleet by 2050, and the new PJM format will “make renewables more expensive” than delivering clean energy through alternative markets.Illinois, New Jersey and Maryland have also threatened to leave the capacity auction unless the new price floor is eliminated. PJM has already launched a stakeholder process to do so.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Biden ‘finishing the job’ my administration started, Obama says

    President says of Biden’s tenure: ‘It’ll be an interesting test’‘Trump benefited from the economic stability we initiated’ Barack Obama with Joe Biden at Trump’s inauguration in 2017. Obama also said a successful Biden administration ‘will have an impact’ on a deeply polarised political landscape. Photograph: J. Scott Applewhite/Getty Images Joe Biden is “finishing the job” begun by Barack Obama, the former president told the New York Times in an interview released on Tuesday. “I think that what we’re seeing now, is Joe and the administration are essentially finishing the job,” Obama said. “And I think it’ll be an interesting test. “Ninety per cent of the folks who were there in my administration, they are continuing and building on the policies we talked about, whether it’s the Affordable Care Act or our climate change agenda and the Paris [climate deal], and figuring out how do we improve the ladders to mobility through things like community colleges.” Obama also considered why in 2016, after his eight years in power, so many voters plumped for a hard-right successor in Donald Trump. “It’s hard to just underscore how much the bank bailouts just angered everyone, including me,” Obama said, of the remedy for the 2008 financial crisis he helped lead. “And then you have this long, slow recovery. Although the economy recovers technically quickly, it’s another five years before we’re really back to people feeling like, ‘OK, the economy is moving and working for me.’ “… Let’s say a Democrat, a Joe Biden, or Hillary Clinton had immediately succeeded me, and the economy suddenly has 3% unemployment, I think we would have consolidated the sense that, ‘Oh, actually these policies that Obama put in place worked.’ “The fact that Trump interrupts essentially the continuation of our policies, but still benefits from the economic stability and growth that we had initiated, means people aren’t sure. Well, gosh, unemployment’s 3.5% under Donald Trump.” Obama also mused about Biden’s much-discussed ability to reach voters, particularly in post-industrial midwestern states, who voted Obama then switched to Trump. “By virtue of biography and generationally,” Obama said, his vice-president, who is 78 and was born in Scranton, Pennsylvania, “can still reach some of those folks”. “People knew I was left on issues like race, or gender equality, and LGBTQ issues and so forth,” Obama said. “But I think maybe the reason I was successful campaigning in downstate Illinois, or Iowa, or places like that is they never felt as if I was condemning them for not having gotten to the politically correct answer quick enough, or that somehow they were morally suspect because they had grown up with and believed more traditional values.” In fact Obama famously stirred controversy in 2008 when he said such voters “get bitter, they cling to guns or religion or antipathy to people who aren’t like them or anti-immigrant sentiment or anti-trade sentiment as a way to explain their frustrations”. The New York Times interviewer Ezra Klein did not raise those remarks. Obama continued: “I could go to the fish fry, or the [Veterans of Foreign Wars] hall, or all these other venues, and just talk to people. And they didn’t have any preconceptions about what I believed. They could just take me at face value.” The former president noted the drastic effects on such states of the collapse of local newspapers and the proliferation of misinformation via rightwing and social media. “If I went into those same places now,” Obama said, “or if any Democrat who’s campaigning goes in those places now, almost all news is from either Fox News, Sinclair news stations, talk radio, or some Facebook page. And trying to penetrate that is really difficult. “It’s not that the people in these communities have changed. It’s that if that’s what you are being fed, day in and day out, then you’re going to come to every conversation with a certain set of predispositions that are really hard to break through. And that is one of the biggest challenges I think we face.” According to recent polling, 53% of Republicans – and 25% of Americans – accept Trump’s lie that his defeat by Biden was the result of electoral fraud, while 15% of Americans believe the QAnon conspiracy theory, which holds that a cabal of child-murdering cannibals controls the US government. “If you have a conversation with folks,” Obama said, “you can usually assuage those fears. But they have to be able to hear you. You have to be able to get into the room. And I still could do that back in 2007, 2008. I think Joe, by virtue of biography and generationally, I think he can still reach some of those folks. But it starts getting harder, particularly for newcomers who are coming up.” Obama also said a successful Biden administration “will have an impact” on a deeply polarised political landscape in which Republican states are restricting voting among communities of color and making it easier to overturn results, while Republicans in Congress block a bipartisan commission to investigate the attack on the US Capitol by Trump’s supporters. “Does [success for Biden] override that sort of identity politics that has come to dominate Twitter, and the media, and that has seeped into how people think about politics?” Obama asked. “Probably not completely. But at the margins, if you’re changing 5% of the electorate, that makes a difference.”

  • Moderna seeks full FDA approval for its COVID vaccine — will this move the needle on vaccine hesitancy?

    Almost six months after Moderna received emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration for its COVID-19 vaccine, the company said Monday it is now seeking full FDA approval for a shot that’s been delivered 124 million times in America. The drug maker joins Pfizer-BioNTech which announced last month they were seeking full approval on their COVID-19 vaccine. Is full FDA approval the vote of approval that many reluctant Americans need to hear before they get the shot?

  • Mental health treatment goes to the patient with Leading By Example

    For people who struggle with mental health issues, finding access to help is not always easy. But a Maryland organization is working to change that by bringing treatment to the patient. Leading By Example is a behavioral health services organization that has been in operation since 2009. It approaches treatment a little differently with counselors taking their services to clients, often meeting outdoors or at the client's home.

  • Biden and Harris shock diners with visit to DC restaurant

    America’s president and vice president surprised diners in the nation’s capitol when they went out to lunch on Memorial Day in Washington, D.C. President Joe Biden, First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff arrived at Le Diplomate on Monday, and its guests immediately took to social media to share video from the sighting. The first and second couples were having lunch after attending the traditional wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery’s Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

  • Pope makes sweeping revision to church law, updates rules on sexual abuse

    Pope Francis on Tuesday issued the most sweeping revision to Catholic Church law in four decades, toughening regulations for clerics who abuse minors and vulnerable adults, commit fraud or ordain women.

  • Birth rate falls in Colorado again, reflecting national trend

    The number of births in Colorado have fallen for the 10th straight year, state health department data shows. By the numbers: The fertility rate here dropped to 51.2 births per 1,000 women ages 15-44 last year — the lowest level recorded in at least the last decade. Why it matters: The baby slump in Colorado reflects a broader trend playing out nationally, Axios’ Marisa Fernandez reports. The birth rate in the U.S. dropped by 4% last year compared to 2019, the lowest it's been in nearly 50 years, according to provisional data from the National Center for Health Statistics.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.What they're saying: Recent downward trends are attributable, in part, to increased access to and use of long-acting reversible contraceptives and a shift in reproductive patterns, including delaying childbirth until later in life and having fewer children, state health department spokesperson Kirk Bol tells Alayna. Income and other socio-economic factors also likely play a role, he said. Between the lines: The data corroborates previous surveys that predicted a "COVID baby bust," with women reporting they were postponing pregnancy and having fewer children, as well as surveys indicating less sexual activity overall.The big picture: Fertility rates in the U.S. and around the world have been falling for years as women in developed countries have gained more freedoms, received more education, and in some cases, gotten increased access to birth control.The kicker: For the second consecutive year, Liam and Olivia topped the list for baby names in Colorado, federal data shows.Data: Social Security Administration. Chart: John Frank/AxiosGo deeperLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Human rights groups call for an end to digital surveillance of immigrants

    The Biden administration and the immigration agency tracks more than 96,000 immigrants, using tactics that ‘inhibit progress’ The Biden administration is under growing pressure to right the wrongs of the Trump administration’s immigration policies. Photograph: Frederic J Brown/AFP/Getty Images Human rights groups are calling on the Biden administration and US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (Ice) to put an end to a digital surveillance program that keeps tabs on nearly nearly 100,000 immigrants. A new report called Ice Digital Prisons, authored by the Latinx organizing group Mijente and immigration legal rights group Just Futures Law, highlights how Ice uses apps, GPS-tracking ankle monitors and facial recognition software to monitor people – saying these tactics “do more harm and inhibit any true progress in providing the social and economic tools for immigrants to thrive in their communities”. The report says that the use of such technologies further criminalizes immigrants and affects their social and economic wellbeing. The Biden administration is under growing pressure to right the wrongs of the Trump administration’s immigration policies and keep families out of detention facilities. One of its solutions has been to stress the importance of funding digital methods for tracking immigrants rather than physically imprisoning them. The digital alternatives program has been growing in recent years, with funding increasing from $28m in 2006 to $440m in 2021. The “alternatives to detention” program tracks 96,574 individuals, but the Biden administration’s 2022 budget request calls to increase that number by approximately 45,000 to 140,000. These alternatives “support migrants as they navigate their legal obligations”, the Biden administration has said, and are meant to be less-harmful alternatives to physical detention. But Julie Mao, an immigration attorney with Just Futures Law and an editor on the report, said that is not the case. Jancy Acosta, an immigrant from Honduras, shows her monitoring ankle bracelet put on her by Border Patrol on 8 November 2016. Photograph: Delcia Lopez/The Guardian “There are so many ways ankle shackles cause physical and emotional harm for folks,” she said. “It’s deeply stigmatizing to have the ankle monitor, it can create sores, it must be charged often. Having that on you 24/7 creates a huge mental strain on people.” In addition to ankle monitors, immigrants are forced to consent to unscheduled home and office visits, check in with immigration officials via a smartphone app or over the phone, or some combination of all three as part of the program. One such app, called SmartLINK, requires immigrants to check in by uploading a selfie for facial recognition while confirming their location. The app “raises a number of privacy and surveillance concerns” the study says, as it has the ability to monitor user location in real time. Despite being put forward as an alternative, the report underscored that digital surveillance can, in many cases, ultimately lead to real-life detention, due to minor mistakes made in the app or technology issues with an immigrant’s required check-in. Ice has, in some cases, used data from the alternatives to detention program to track down immigrants for arrest. In 2019, historical data from ankle bracelets was used to raid Koch Foods in Mississippi, resulting in the arrest of more than 600 individuals. “Policymakers and advocates should reject calls to invest in carceral alternatives to detention programs and focus on solutions that put an end to all forms of immigrant surveillance and detention,” the report said.

  • Ex-general says Michael Flynn is getting ‘crazier and crazier’ after endorsing military coup in US

    ‘Unfortunately, he has, in my view, gone off the deep end’

  • Oath Keepers wanted antifa to attack Capitol so Trump could declare martial law, indictment says

    Stewart Rhodes allegedly wanted former president ‘to declare an insurrection, and to call us up as the militia’

  • White supremacist arrested for allegedly plotting to shoot up Texas Walmart

    ‘The plot interrupted in this case is unthinkable,’ says Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha

  • Florida governor Ron DeSantis condemned for ‘not caring one bit’ about pandemic by Miami Herald editorial board

    The governor ‘seemed to care not one bit about the health and well-being of most Floridians as the pandemic raged,’ the newspaper says

  • Peru Covid deaths now highest in the world by population after it revises tally

    Peru’s death toll due to Covid-19 increased by over 110,000 after the update

  • Tarzan actor and Christian diet guru among victims of Tennessee plane crash

    Joe Lara played the role of Tarzan in a television series in the mid-1990s

  • Another Asian woman randomly attacked on street in NYC, CCTV shows - old

    A man in an orange hoodie and denim jacket is seen punching her unprovoked in camera footage

  • Kentavious Caldwell-Pope out, Anthony Davis in for Lakers' Game 4 against the Suns

    Lakers-Suns Game 4 injury updates: A knee injury will keep the Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope sidelined, but Anthony Davis is OK to play.