California mass shooter acted alone, police say

Police in Southern California say the man behind the attack that killed at least 10 people and wounded another 10 during Lunar New Year celebrations was a 72-year-old who acted alone. They still don’t know his motive. Today is the first day that Americans can file their taxes. The deadline? April 18th. And the San Francisco 49ers punched their ticket to the NFC championship game against the Philadelphia Eagles by beating the Dallas Cowboys, 19 to 12.