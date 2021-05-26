California mass shooting: Multiple dead including gunman in San Jose, police say

County sheriff’s spokesman said there are multiple fatalities and injuries in a shooting at a rail yard and that the suspect is dead. (KGO-TV/ABC7 via AP)

Several people have been killed at a mass shooting during a union meeting at a California light rail yard, according to police and multiple reports.

As many as six to seven people may have been killed, with the gunman reportedly committing suicide, sources told KPIX5 reporter Len Ramirez.

Family of a Valley Transportation Authority employee told KTUV that the shooting occurred during a union meeting, which Santa Clara County Sheriff tweeted it was investigating just after 7 am local time.

San Jose journalist Robert Salonga first reported that the gunman was among several people killed during the shooting near Younger and San Pedro streets.

Santa Clara County Sheriff confirmed the death in a tweet saying “shooter is down”.

While authorities have not confirmed fatalities beyond the gunman, San Jose mayor Sam Liccardo said several people are being treated for injuries while the situation is being assessed.

“The shooter is no longer a threat, and the facility has been evacuated,” he said in a tweet. “Our hearts are pained for the families of those we have lost in this horrific shooting.”

San Jose Police reported that the shots were first reported at 6:34 am local time, less than two hours before the shooter was confirmed to be killed.

The Mercury News first reported that multiple people were killed in the shooting, with Sheriff deputy Russel Davis confirming “multiple fatalities” and “multiple injuries”. He would not confirm the full death toll or the extent of the injuries.

The shooting at 100 W Younger Ave is the location of the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority’s maintenance yard, which services rail, bus and shuttle services to the Bay Area. No service disruptions were expected.

VTA spokesperson Brandi Childress told ABC7 the building is not open to the public, so the shooter would have needed employee access or to have broken in.

"We ask for people’s prayers," Ms Childress said.

The outlet reported that “no more than 10 victims” were employees of VTA. Family members looking for survivors have been directed to the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Department nearby.

This is a developing story.