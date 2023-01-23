California mass shooting: Who is suspect Huu Can Tran?

A mass shooting suspect has been found dead after allegedly killing 10 people and wounding 10 others in a Saturday night attack in Monterey Park, CA.

Huu Can Tran, 72, was discovered dead on Sunday of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in a white van in which authorities say the suspect had fled the scene. Tran was found in Torrance, which is located about 30 minutes from Monterey Park, along with a handgun and other pieces of evidence. Monterey Park is located on the eastern edge of Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Office said no other suspects were at large and that a possible motive is unclear.

Five women and five men were left dead in the shooting at the Star Ballroom Dance Studio in Monterey Park and another 10 people were wounded, the sheriff's office said. The city in which the incident occurred has a large Asian population, and the shooting was carried out during Lunar New Year celebrations.

Who is Huu Can Tran?

On Sunday, Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna identified Tran as the suspect in the Monterey Park shooting. Authorities discovered Tran dead in the van used to flee the scene of the shooting. A handgun was also found in the van found in Torrance.

It is not known if Tran was targeting individuals or firing indiscriminately when he began shooting.

He had reportedly attempted to carry out a second shooting in the Lai Lai Ballroom in the city of Alhambra about 30 minutes after the initial incident, but people at the location wrestled his handgun away from him before he fled.

Tran's wife said in a media interview on Sunday that her husband used to give informal lessons at the Star Ballroom Dance Studio.

Another long-time acquaintance also said Tran used to frequently visit the dance studio, although it is unclear when he last came to the studio.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.