California mass shooting suspect is oldest in US recorded history, researchers say

The gunman in the mass shooting in Monterey Park, California, that left 11 people dead is the oldest U.S. mass public shooter in at least six decades, according to researchers who study the topic.

At 72 years old, Huu Can Tran is the oldest person to fatally shoot four or more people in a public space – not including domestic and gang-related disputes – since at least 1966, according to James Densley, co-founder of The Violence Project, a nonprofit research center.

"It's rare to see mass shooters as old as this, unprecedented even, which makes you wonder what happened recently in their life to push them over the edge," Densley said. "A mass shooting is really a final act, which perhaps tells us that this man had reached a point in life where he no longer cared if he lived or died."

Live updates: Death toll rises to 11 as Monterey Park grieves, struggles for answers following shooting

California shooting timeline: How the deadly attack at a Monterey Park dance studio unfolded

Including domestic disputes, Tran is the second-oldest mass killer, according to a mass killings database compiled by USA TODAY, The Associated Press and Northeastern University. In 2011, a 73-year-old murdered five people – including his former wife, her lawyer and three others – in Yuma County, Arizona, before killing himself.

Police said Tran opened fire at a dance hall late Saturday, hours after Lunar New Year celebrations. He later entered another dance studio in nearby Alhambra, where two people wrestled the firearm him and he fled in a white van, police said.

Tran was discovered Sunday in the van in the nearby town of Torrance, where authorities found him dead of a self-inflicted gunshot, police said.

Relatives say Tran had once given free lessons at the Star Ballroom Dance Studio, where the killings happened. Authorities Monday were still searching for motive in the case.

Tran is two years older than the previous oldest mass shooter, Densley said. That was in 1981.

Story continues

Mass public shooters are almost always male (98%), and the median age is 32, The Violence Project data shows.

But ages vary by shooting location, Densley said. While mass shooters at offices, warehouses and houses of worship skew older, shooters at K-12 schools, colleges and universities skew younger, the data shows.

The mass shooters in the 2017 Las Vegas shooting, Bakersfield in 2018, Jersey City in 2019, Milwaukee in 2020 and San Jose in 2021 were all over 50 years old, the data shows.

'Mymy was our biggest cheerleader': Names of victims in Monterey Park mass shooting emerge

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: California mass shooting suspect is oldest in United States history