California men reveal how they installed the 3rd mysterious monolith by hauling a 400-pound steel pillar 2 miles up a trail

Susie Neilson
california monolith 1
From left: Wade McKenzie, Jared Riddle, and Travis Kenney stand around the second Atascadero monolith late at night on December 4, 2020. Via Travis Kenney

  • Four men have come forward as the makers of a monolith discovered in Atascadero, California.

  • The monolith was found on December 2, two weeks after one was found in the Utah desert and another popped up in Romania.

  • Two of the men told Insider they wanted to emulate "2001: A Space Odyssey" by installing a third monolith, since the film has three.

  • Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.

Travis Kenney and Wade McKenzie were eating enchiladas and taquitos at Pedro's Mexican restaurant in Atascadero, California, when the pair decided to build a monolith.

It was December 1, and the men were discussing the tall, metallic objects that had recently been found in Utah and Romania. 

"We were talking about how bitchin' it was to see everyone out and about, and you know, where they were coming from. It was amazing that people were going that far to see it," Kenney, an artisan and builder, told Insider.  

Then came his idea.

"If you know '2001: A Space Odyssey,' you know there were three monoliths," he said. "I'm like, you know there's gonna be a third. It's gonna happen. So why don't we build it?" 

Kenney and McKenzie's monolith is now one of at least seven that have popped up around the world in the last three weeks. Named after the mysterious structures that populate Stanley Kubrick's film '2001: A Space Odyssey,' the structures have inspired fascination. A New York Magazine article even speculated, somewhat jokingly, that they're the work of aliens.

At first, the Atascadero monolith was a mystery, too. But after it got torn down, Kenney and McKenzie reinstalled it and revealed themselves as its creators.  

A 10-foot steel pillar, built in hours

McKenzie and Kenney picked up some steel and went to Kenney's workshop. They built the monolith with the help of Kenney's father, Randall. (The term 'monolith' is technically a misnomer, since monoliths are made of stone, not metal.)

randall chance california monolith
Randall Kenney welds stainless steel as Chance McKenzie steadies the structure. Via Travis Kenney

"Three o'clock in the afternoon, we started welding this thing and building it," Kenney said. 

They then called their friend Jared Riddle, who lives a 3-hour drive away in Pleasanton.

"He hauled ass down here to help us," Kenney said. 

By 11 p.m., the four men had finished the triangular, roughly 400-pound metallic pillar. It consisted of a structural steel frame coated in a stainless steel skin and stood 10 feet tall. 

McKenzie, Riddle, and Kenney hauled their creation two miles up a steep trail to the top of Pine Mountain. All three men are nearing 50, but regularly go mountain biking and hiking. Kenney's daughter's boyfriend, Trey Grote, followed, carrying "like 100 pounds of equipment" including jackhammers, Kenney said.

Early Wednesday morning, the men completed their project. 

2020 Pine Mountain monolith
A metal monolith found atop Pine Mountain in California, December 2, 2020. Courtesy of Nic Mattson/Atascadero News

The 3rd of at least 7 monoliths

The mysterious monoliths around the world have been the subject of intense speculation since Utah state employees discovered the first one in the desert there on November 18. That initial monolith appears to have been installed in 2016 but found only recently. Since its existence was revealed, at least six other similar monuments have appeared across the world, including in the Isle of Wight, Los Padres near Atascadero, and Las Vegas. But with the exception of the Atascadero monolith, their builders remain unknown. 

A leading theory reported by the New York Times suggests the Utah structure is a work by the US artist John McCracken.

A New Mexico-based artist collective called The Most Famous Artist recently hinted that it was responsible for the monoliths, and is now selling three similar structures for $45,000 apiece online. But the collective's founder, Matty Mo, has avoided directly claiming his group built or installed any monoliths. Kenney is skeptical.

"They didn't have anything to do with any of it," he said. 

Kenney and McKenzie's identities were first revealed by the publication YourTango, but they didn't originally plan to come forward. Instead, they intended to anonymously complete the monolith trilogy, then remove theirs after a few days: "Put some art up there, see what people think about it, bring it back down," McKenzie said. 

Kenney said he and McKenzie began biking up to the hill several times a day after the piece was installed to see their fellow residents' reactions.

"Our town got super excited about it," Kenney said. 

At the monolith site, he added, there was no trace of 2020-related misery. It was a welcome break for the artists, too: McKenzie's father had died a few months prior, at least partially due to complications from COVID-19.

"Everybody's happy, talking. No politics, no COVID, all races, sizes, were walking up this hill to go see this thing," Kenney said. 

The team began to reconsider their plan to take the monolith back down. Then the decision was made for them. 

"Within 24 hours, some nut jobs came and took it down," McKenzie said. 

The disappearance and re-emergence of the Atascadero monolith

California Monolith
A composite image showing video footage of men topping the monolith in California, and the monolith on December 2, 2020. DLive/CultureWarCrimnal/Twitter/Courtesy of Nic Mattson/Atascadero News

On Thursday morning, a group of young men tore the monolith down, chanting "Christ is king!" as they erected a wooden cross in its place. They livestreamed the action.

"Christ is king in this country. We don't want illegal aliens from Mexico or outer space. So let's tear this b---- down," one man says in the video.

The men told Vice News  that they'd driven over five hours to reach the monolith. Vice also reported that footage from their car journey showed them making racist remarks and talking about white power.

"We are upset that these young men felt the need to drive five hours to come into our community and vandalize the Monolith," Atascadero mayor Heather Moreno told Vice. "The monolith was something unique and fun in an otherwise stressful time."

After learning of Moreno's frustration, McKenzie said he and Kenney reached out to her covertly.

"She kind of gives us the verbal wink, wink: 'I want it back in the same spot where it was, but I want it permanent,'" McKenzie said.

bringing up california monolith
Travis Kenney, Wade McKenzie, Jared Riddle, and Chance McKenzie carry up their second monolith in Atascadero, California on December 4, 2020. Via Travis Kenney

So on Friday, the group created a new monolith, this time in McKenzie's shop. It was almost identical to the first one, though a bit lighter. When they hauled it up the trail, they brought 60 bags of concrete, too.

McKenzie and Kenney installed the second monolith just before midnight, filming themselves sticking the pillar into the ground. 

 

McKenzie's son, Chance, helped them weld the monolith to the concrete. 

"We needed to let the city know that the structure we put up there was built structurally sound. It was put in the ground with 700 pounds of concrete so that it could stay there," Wade McKenzie said. 

Now that the monolith is in Atascadero to stay, the team hopes it will bring tourism and commerce to the area, or at the very least some levity in a difficult year. 

"What's kind of cool about the whole project is it went from '2001: A Space Odyssey' to a permanent one for the city," McKenzie said. "And you know, it just keeps morphing."

Read the original article on Insider

Latest Stories

  • Rudy Giuliani says 'you can overdo the mask' while in hospital for COVID-19 after ignoring mask-wearing and social distancing guidelines

    Giuliani told a radio channel that the coronavirus is "curable," and added, "When you're a celebrity, they're worried if something happens to you."

  • Republican leaders reportedly block Inaugural Committee vote to acknowledge Biden's win

    The presidential inaugural committee is reportedly refusing to acknowledge there will be a new president inaugurated next month.The Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies is made up of top leaders of both congressional bodies -- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), and House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) -- as well as Sens. Roy Blunt (R-Mo.) and Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.). They kicked off preparations Tuesday by considering a resolution basically acknowledging President-elect Joe Biden's win, but the committee's three Republicans voted it down, Politico reports.> The resolution was very basic, per folks with knowledge. It would've notified American people that Congress is preparing for inauguration of Biden and Harris "in coordination with health experts" as "we observe this transition of power."> > -- Heather Caygle (@heatherscope) December 8, 2020The inaugural committee is historically bipartisan, and has been planning inaugurations for president-elects of both parties for more than a century. But Republicans told Politico they felt like this resolution was a way for Democrats to force them into formally acknowledging Biden's win, and isn't necessary to begin planning the inauguration. Hoyer followed up by calling Republicans' blockade an "astounding" development in the GOP's refusal to acknowledge President Trump's loss. > And now statement from Hoyer:> > "The extent to which Republicans are refusing to accept the outcome of the election and recognize Joe Biden and Kamala Harris as our next President and Vice President is astounding," he said. https://t.co/6CCdFgPiUS> > -- Heather Caygle (@heatherscope) December 8, 2020More stories from theweek.com Trump's jaw-dropping vaccine screwup House passes massive defense bill with veto-proof majority Arizona's Republican Party asks followers if they're willing to die to 'Stop the Steal'

  • Some of those involved in killing of Iranian nuclear scientist arrested, official says

    DUBAI (Reuters) -Some of those involved in the assassination of Iran's top nuclear scientist last month have been arrested, an adviser to the Iranian parliament speaker said on Tuesday, according to the semi-official news agency ISNA. Iran has blamed Israel for the Nov. 27 killing of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, who was seen by Western intelligence services as the mastermind of a covert Iranian nuclear weapons programme.

  • German prosecutors 'have evidence' suspect killed Madeleine McCann

    There is compelling evidence the German prime suspect in the disappearance of Madeleine McCann killed her but it cannot be shared with the public, German prosecutors said on Tuesday. “If you knew the evidence we had you would come to the same conclusion as I do,” Hans Christian Wolters, the prosecutor in charge of the case told the BBC. “But I can't give you details because we don't want the accused to know what we have on him — these are tactical considerations.” Christian Brückner, a 43-year-old convicted paedophile and rapist, was named as a suspect in the toddler’s disappearance in June, but is yet to be charged in connection with the case. German prosecutors say that while they have evidence against him it is not yet enough to secure a conviction. “I can't promise, I can't guarantee that we have enough to bring a charge but I'm very confident because what we have so far doesn't allow any other conclusion at all,” Mr Wolters told the BBC. The claim comes days after Scotland Yard said it had yet to see any evidence that Madeleine was dead or had been murdered, and that it was still treating her case as a missing persons inquiry. “I would not expect necessarily, every single piece of material to be shared with us. I'm sure they're sharing the relevant things at the relevant times with us. We are working really, really closely with them,” Dame Cressida Dick, the Metropolitan Police Commissioner said. Last month, an internal Portuguese police memo was leaked to the press which described its officers as “shocked” after a briefing from German prosecutors on their evidence against Brückner. Portuguese police left the meeting convinced the Germans have “no evidence, just speculation” and were determined to “keep Brückner in prison at all costs”, according to the memo.

  • A Year Later, NCIS Still Investigating the Case of the Missing Marine Corps Rifles

    The case of the missing 3rd Battalion, 6th Marines rifles remains unsolved.

  • Fact check: No, Georgia Sen. Kelly Loeffler was not wearing a wire during recent debate

    Social media users have falsely claimed that GOP Sen. Kelly Loeffler wore a wire or earpiece at a recent debate against her Democratic challenger.

  • Rudy Giuliani, hospitalized with the coronavirus, says he has 'exactly the same view' on COVID-19

    Speaking from his hospital room, Rudy Giuliani on Tuesday said he hasn't changed his mind regarding the coronavirus or mask use, despite his recent COVID-19 diagnosis.Giuliani, President Trump's personal lawyer and a former mayor of New York City, was admitted to a Washington, D.C., hospital on Sunday, after traveling across the country in his futile attempt to overturn the election results. Giuliani did not wear a mask during meetings last week in Arizona, Michigan, and Georgia, exposing lawmakers and others to the virus.During an interview with New York radio station 77 WABC, the hosts asked Giuliani if his views on the virus have changed, now that he is sick and in the hospital. They mentioned former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R), who contracted the virus after attending a super spreader event at the White House; Christie later said it was "wrong" to be there without a mask."No," Giuliani responded. "I have exactly the same view. You know, I've also been through cancer, a couple of other things — very serious, very serious, emergency knee operation. Things happen in life, and you have to go with them. You can't overreact to them. Otherwise, you let the fear of illness drive your entire life." Regarding face coverings, which provide protection to the wearer and those around them, Giuliani said he thinks "you can overdo the masks."Giuliani revealed that he has received two of the same medications Trump took during his hospitalization for COVID-19: remdesivir and dexamethasone. One of the radio hosts told Giuliani the drugs are "not something that the normal American is going to be able to get, because it's quite expensive." Giuliani deflected, saying he "didn't know that. I mean, they give it to us here at the hospital."He did admit that his high profile is why he is receiving treatment that the average American can't get, saying, "I think if it wasn't me, I wouldn't have been put in the hospital. Sometimes, when you're — you know, when you're a celebrity — they're worried if something happens to you, they're going to examine it more carefully, and they do everything right." He said his advice to people is "get early treatment," falsely claiming that "the earlier you get treated for this, No. 1, you totally eliminate the chance of dying."More stories from theweek.com Trump's jaw-dropping vaccine screwup House passes massive defense bill with veto-proof majority Arizona's Republican Party asks followers if they're willing to die to 'Stop the Steal'

  • 10 Indoor Plant Stands That Seriously Stand Out

    Take your home garden to the next level this winterOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • New White House offer adds $600 checks to COVID-19 relief

    The Trump administration dove back into Capitol Hill's confusing COVID-19 negotiations on Tuesday, offering a $916 billion package to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi that would send a $600 direct payment to most Americans — but eliminate a $300 per week employment benefit favored by a bipartisan group of Senate negotiators. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin made the offer to Pelosi late Tuesday afternoon, he said in a statement.

  • Report: Iran says killing of top nuclear scientist was done remotely

    The killing of Iran's top nuclear scientist last month was carried out remotely with artificial intelligence and a machine gun equipped with a "satellite-controlled smart system," Tasnim News Agency in Iran quoted a senior commander as saying.

  • Hundreds pay respects at funeral of Chechen refugee who beheaded French teacher

    Several hundred people paid their respects last week at a funeral in Russia for the Chechnyan teenager who beheaded a teacher in France over cartoons mocking the Prophet Muhammad. Samuel Paty, a 47-year old history teacher, became the target of a hostile online campaign after discussing the cartoons in a class on freedom of speech and was eventually attacked and murdered by Abdoulakh Anzorov, an 18-year-old Chechen refugee, in October. Anzorov was shot dead by police shortly after the attack on October 16. His body was repatriated to Russia last week to allow his family to bury him in his ancestral village in the predominantly Muslim region of Chechnya. Several hundred people attended the funeral on Friday in the village of Shalazhi, chanting prayers on their way to the cemetery, a video released by several media outlets showed. Salman Magamadov, the village chief, insisted in an interview with the Podyem media outlet on Monday that Anzorov received an ordinary burial without “any special honours”. Prominent Muslim clerics in Russia have used the attack to condemn French authorities for mocking their religion. Ramzan Kadyrov, the strongman leader of Chechnya, said French President Emmanuel Macron was to blame for allegedly encouraging insults against Muslims. Mr Kadyrov later sought to distance his region from the attack, insisting that the teenager, an ethnic Chechen, was born in Moscow and moved to France when he was a small child.

  • Pfizer's CEO says skipping the second dose of its coronavirus vaccine would be 'a very big mistake,' despite data suggesting partial protection from a single shot

    The vaccine is about 95% effective at preventing COVID-19, as long as people get both doses.

  • Texas asks U.S. Supreme Court to help Trump upend election in long-shot lawsuit

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The state of Texas on Tuesday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to throw out the voting results in four other states in a long-shot legal gambit intended to help President Donald Trump upend his election loss to President-elect Joe Biden. Officials from the four states - Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin - called the lawsuit a reckless attack on democracy while legal experts gave it little chance to succeed. It was filed directly with the Supreme Court rather than with a lower court, as is permitted for certain litigation between states.

  • DNA identifies Missouri toddler found in Mississippi in 1982

    Investigators say DNA testing has identified a Missouri toddler whose body was found on a riverbank in Mississippi in 1982. The child long known only as “Baby Jane” or “Delta Dawn” has been identified as 18-month-old Alisha Ann Heinrich. The sheriff of Jackson County, Mississippi, announced the child’s identity at a news conference Friday.

  • Sturgeon's husband 'contradicts wife and changes his own story' during evidence on Salmond scandal

    Nicola Sturgeon’s husband dealt a "fatal blow" to her account of her handling of the Alex Salmond scandal, it was claimed on Tuesday, after he directly contradicted her evidence to a Holyrood inquiry. Peter Murrell, also the SNP chief executive, was also accused of putting forward a series of "wholly implausible" claims, after he said his wife had not warned him in advance of "bombshell" sexual harassment claims against the most important figure in their party's history becoming public. Despite Mr Salmond meeting Ms Sturgeon in the couple's home to tell her about a Scottish Government investigation, Mr Murrell claimed he "didn't probe" what went on at the summit and said the political power-couple instead preferred to talk about books, what meals he would cook her, and cleaning. The party boss, who appeared on his 57th birthday, was repeatedly pressed over his claim that he was not made aware by Ms Sturgeon of the allegations facing Mr Salmond, despite his role as the SNP's top official.

  • Thousands of unaccompanied minors arrive at US-Mexico border as Border Patrol grapples with COVID-19 deaths

    Thousands of unaccompanied minors are flooding the U.S.-Mexico border after months of child deportations amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Trump lawyer Jenna Ellis reportedly has coronavirus, days after coming uninvited to a White House party

    Another member of President Trump's legal team has reportedly come down with coronavirus.Jenna Ellis, who is among the lawyers stirring up unproven claims about voter fraud in an attempt to overturn the 2020 election results, is telling associates she has COVID-19, multiple sources tell Axios. The news reportedly has the West Wing worried, seeing as Ellis attended a White House Christmas party on Friday.Ellis attended Friday's party as a guest of Trump trade adviser Peter Navarro and wasn't spotted wearing a mask, sources at the event tell Axios. "She had the nerve to show up at the senior staff Christmas party knowing everyone was furious with her for constantly stirring Trump up with nonsense," one senior administration official said. Officials are now even more angry with Ellis after hearing of her diagnosis, the official added. Ellis did not confirm her diagnosis to Axios.Rudy Giuliani, who is leading the legal effort to somehow secure Trump the election, tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend and was hospitalized on Sunday. Giuliani tweeted a video from Trump on Tuesday saying the former New York City mayor was "doing well." > Thank you, @realDonaldTrump! I am doing very well. Full steam ahead! pic.twitter.com/fckckW1EXR> > -- Rudy W. Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) December 8, 2020More stories from theweek.com Trump's jaw-dropping vaccine screwup House passes massive defense bill with veto-proof majority Arizona's Republican Party asks followers if they're willing to die to 'Stop the Steal'

  • Schumer: Biden ‘Considering’ Forgiving $50,000 in Student Loan Debt via Executive Action

    President-elect Joe Biden is “considering” forgiving $50,000 in federal student loan debt for low-income and middle class students, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D., N.Y.) said Monday.Schumer held a press conference alongside Democratic Congressmen-elect Ritchie Torres, Mondaire Jones and Jamaal Bowman of New York, during which the group announced they have “come to the conclusion” that Biden can “forgive $50,000 of debt the first day he becomes president.”“You don’t need Congress, all you need is the flick of a pen and President-elect Biden — then President Biden — can make this happen,” Schumer said.> JUST IN: Sen. Chuck Schumer: President-elect Joe Biden is "considering" forgiving $50,000 in federal student loan debt for all borrowers. pic.twitter.com/KS4WNgAb79> > -- The Hill (@thehill) December 7, 2020He added that the group is urging Biden to choose a secretary of education who will support student loan forgiveness because “it’s up to the secretary of education officially, but if President Biden wants it, I’m sure it will happen.”“This debt is a huge burden on the backs of our students standing in the way of them and their economy and it stays with them for a very long time,” he said.He said they are calling on Biden to take executive action to administratively cancel up to $50,000 in student loan debt for federal student loan borrowers with an income below $125,000, and to do so in a way that the borrowers would have no tax liability when they receive the forgiveness.Schumer said he has spoken to Biden about "how important" the loan forgiveness is and that he is "considering" it.Asked if Biden will have the executive authority to forgive the debt, the New York Senator said the president-elect is researching that and "I believe when he does his research, he will find that he does."When asked what the forgiveness would mean for families who have “made sacrifices to pay off student loans” Schumer said it would be “good for everybody.”“Lots of students paid off student loans but it’s such a burden it’s good for everybody to make sure that this debt is vanquished,” he said. “It’s never been this high.”He added that when he finished college it cost $1,700 but “people can’t afford it now.”

  • California warns of rising virus cases, broad transmission

    California's top health official on Tuesday said coronavirus cases are expected to continue to climb in the state and that everyday activities now carry a much greater risk of infection. Dr. Mark Ghaly, California's secretary of health and human services, said the roughly 23,000 new virus cases reported Tuesday include test results from over the weekend and that these tend to skew lower. The warning comes as California authorities sent a cellphone text alert to millions of residents in two major regions of the state asking them to stay home except for essential activities.

  • Louisiana man who tortured, killed his toddler daughter will be executed Friday

    A Louisianan man who was convicted of capital murder in the 2004 killing of his daughter is set to be executed Friday.