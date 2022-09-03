California Mill Fire destroys 100 homes

Storyful

A fast-growing wildfire exploded to over 2,500 acres is size in California’s Siskiyou County, prompting mandatory evacuations on the afternoon of Friday, September 2.The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office issued immediate evacuation orders for surrounding areas as the Mill Fire reached 2,580 acres. A local high school and a nearby highway were also forced to shut.According to local news reports citing officials, multiple structures were destroyed by the blaze on Friday. The cause of the fire was not immediately known.This footage filmed by Kory Tiner, shows large plumes of smoke wafting over the city of Weed, as a fire engulfs a structure in the distance. Credit: Kory Tiner via Storyful