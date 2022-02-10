California millionaire who went on the run pleads guilty to wife’s murder

A California man who led police on a years-long manhunt and landed on the U.S. Marshals’ 15 Most Wanted fugitive list admitted Wednesday to strangling and drowning his wife.

Peter Chadwick, 57, pleaded guilty to the 2012 second-degree murder of his wife Quee Choo “Q.C.” Chadwick, who was found wrapped in a blanket and discarded in a dumpster in San Diego County after he killed her in their Newport Beach home, according to the Orange County District Attorney’s Office.

As part of the plea deal, Chadwick was sentenced to 15 years to life and waived the right to credit for time served.

On Oct. 10, 2012, Chadwick murdered Q.C. during a fight about a possible divorce and financial issues, according to prosecutors. A neighbor reported Q.C. missing that afternoon when two of their sons were never picked up from school.

Investigators found spots of blood and signs of a struggle at the couple’s house.

Chadwick was arrested the next morning, Oct. 11, in San Diego near the U.S.-Mexico border and led police to his wife’s body.

The multimillionaire was released on a $1 million bail shortly after his arrest, surrendered his British and American passports and moved in with his father in Santa Barbara.

For two years, Chadwick showed up to his hearings, until January 2015 when he missed a pre-trial hearing.

Officials spent more than four years searching for Chadwick across the United States, Canada and Mexico, tracking “strategically placed indicators” like receipts from the Seattle area and literature about living in Canada he left in his father’s Santa Barbara home, according to prosecutors.

In 2018, the U.S. Marshals put Chadwick on their 15 Most Wanted fugitive list.

Eventually, Mexican immigration authorities captured him near Puebla on Aug. 4, 2019.

“Three young boys lost their entire reality the day their mother was murdered by their father,” Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer said in a statement Wednesday.

“It took years of painstaking police work to track down this defendant in order to hold him accountable for the murder of his wife and the mother of his three sons. In making the decision to accept a guilty plea, we carefully considered the wishes of Q.C.’s family, especially her sons who have already suffered the loss not only of their mother but also of their father at such a young age.”