California has mobilized resources ahead of the storm
California has mobilized resources ahead of the storm
California has mobilized resources ahead of the storm
Jimmy Graham was released from the hospital Saturday morning and is back with the Saints.
It features plant-based ingredients, and reviewers say it tackles everything from sweat marks to saucy splatters.
Italian exotic carmaker Lamborghini made a splash at this year’s Monterey Car Week, debuting its first-ever EV, years ahead of schedule.
Cruise will temporarily be deploying fewer autonomous vehicles in San Francisco while investigators are looking into "recent concerning incidents" involving its fleet
The Southwestern United States is preparing for potentially historic rains from the storm.
Cruise, the self-driving car subsidiary of GM, has been asked to reduce its robotaxi fleet by 50% in San Francisco following a crash Thursday night with a fire truck. The California Department of Motor Vehicles, the agency that regulates the testing and deployment of autonomous vehicles in the state, requested the reduction in operations. The state agency said it is investigating "recent concerning incidents" involving Cruise vehicles in San Francisco.
Blue Shield of California's unbundling of pharmacy benefits services may not spell total loss for Big 3 PBM industry.
In a new class action lawsuit filed in the Northern District of California this week, two parents accuse Roblox of illegally facilitating child gambling. While gambling is not allowed on the platform, which hosts millions of virtual games that cater to children and teens, the lawsuit points to third-party gambling sites that invite users to play blackjack, slots, roulette and other games of chance using Roblox's in-game currency. The lawsuit, first reported by Bloomberg Law, was filed on behalf of plaintiffs Rachel Colvin and Danielle Sass, two mothers with children who have gambled on third-party sites that tie into Roblox's virtual currency, Robux.
Walmart has upended the grocery business, and smaller rivals are struggling to survive.
Messi says he believes soccer has grown a lot already in the United States.
Unveiled in Monterey, the 2023 BAC Mono gets a 311-horsepower four-cylinder engine, weighs merely 1,257 pounds, and wears a new-look design.
"Pennsylvania Phillies," "Ant Man's Wife" and "The Exploding Field Goal" are just a few of the highlights.
Wall Street failed to rebound, continuing a gloomy August.
Consumer interest in Cruise and Waymo's competing robotaxi services surged following a vote last week by the California Public Utilities Commission that allowed the two companies to expand and charge for their driverless car operations in San Francisco. Estimates from app intelligence provider data.ai showed 15,400 downloads of the Waymo One app in the five days following the August 10 vote — up 67% from the 9,200 downloads in the week prior. The Cruise app was downloaded by first-time users 8,300 times — a 77% increase — over the same five-day time frame.
Monterey Car Week — quite possibly the biggest week in the car world — is upon us. Here are the three biggest things to watch from California.
Homeworld: Deserts of Kharak will be free on the Epic Games Store later this month. The well-received 2016 prequel to 1999 real-time strategy classic Homeworld arrives ahead of Homeworld 3, due early next year after multiple delays. The (usually $50) Deserts of Kharak will be available to claim on Epic’s storefront from August 24th to 31st.
Vietnamese EV maker VinFast's debut Tuesday on the Nasdaq public exchange was nothing short of remarkable. The automaker, which went public via a merger with special purpose acquisition company Black Spade Acquisition, saw shares catapult 68% to close at $37.06 — giving it a valuation of $86 billion, a figure far above Ford, GM and Stellantis. VinFast wants to break into the U.S. marketplace on the retail and production fronts, a plan that includes building a $2 billion EV factory in North Carolina and opening up showrooms in California and other states.
It has a four-hour battery life and works as a WiFi extender day-to-day.
Acuña is on pace to found the 35-homer, 75-steal club, but another number shows his ascent into the stratosphere of historic hitters.
Growing appetite for weight loss drugs helps trigger an increase in Cardinal Health's revenue forecast.