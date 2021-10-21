California mom who allegedly threw drunken sex parties for teens in Silicon Valley-area home denied bail

A woman accused of throwing drunken parties for her son and his friends in her Silicon Valley-area home where teenagers were encouraged to engage in sex acts was denied bail Wednesday in her first court appearance.

A Santa Clara County Superior Court judge also ordered Shannon O’Connor, 47, who now lives in Eagle, Idaho, not to have contact with any of her 15 alleged victims, KTVU-TV reported. She faces 39 criminal charges, including sexual abuse, sexual battery, child endangerment and giving alcohol to minors.

O’Connor, also known as Shannon Bruga, began throwing the parties in June 2020 in her then-Los Gatos home, where she provided large amounts of alcohol to the teens, prompting some to black out and vomit. She also told the teens not to tell their parents, according to court documents.

In one incident, O’Connor handed a condom to an intoxicated boy and pushed him into a bedroom at her home where a drunken 14-year-old girl was laying on a bed, the court documents state.

In another incident on Dec. 31, a minor girl who had been drinking felt sick and went to the bathroom, where a teen boy followed her, prosecutors said. O’Connor allegedly waited in the bedroom and laughed when the girl returned crying, "He made me bleed. Like he made me bleed."

In other instances, O'Connor would message the teens on Snapchat or via text to leave their homes in the middle of the night to drink at her house. In one case, she allegedly let a minor drive her SUV in the Los Gatos High School parking lot while two teens held on from the back.

One fell off and was knocked unconscious, prosecutors said.

During the drunken, sex parties, O’Connor would often pressure girls into engaging in sexual activity with boys, including her 15-year-old son, prosecutors said.

If the girls did not consent, she would allegedly pull them aside for "a private conversation" until they each went into a room with a boy.

Her sons have been placed in the custody of the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.

Aside from parties, she also faces fraud charges related to a case in which she is accused of making $120,000 in unauthorized charges on a credit card from her employer.