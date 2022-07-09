California mom arrested after telling kid to get a gun upon visit from authorities, police say

A California mother of two was arrested after she instructed her younger child to get a gun during a police welfare check at her home, authorities said.

San Bernardino County Sheriff's deputies were called to a domestic dispute Thursday amid reports of a man and woman arguing. When they arrived, they met 29-year-old Brittany Coney, the sheriff's department said.

Coney was uncooperative and would not allow the deputies to check on the welfare of the people inside the home, they said.

"During the contact, Coney directed her 9-year-old son to grab a shotgun from inside her residence," a sheriff's news release said. "The juvenile retrieved a shotgun and approached Coney and the deputies."

Coney is the mother to an 11-year-old boy as well.

The deputies "withdrew" from the situation, authorities said, in order to prevent further escalation.

Coney was arrested a short time later. A search of the home yielded a shotgun. Authorities also found the home to be unsanitary, without adequate food, and uninhabitable.

She was arrested and charged with child abuse and obstruction and resisting arrest. The children were taken out of the home by Child Protective Services.