The Mom Who Claimed She Was Held Captive And Beaten Has Admitted She Made It Up After Investigators Spent Years Seeking Answers

Stephanie K. Baer
·3 min read

The California mom who claimed she was kidnapped, then beaten and branded as she was held captive for three weeks, has admitted that she made up the whole story and will plead guilty to federal charges.

Sherri Papini, 39, was arrested and charged with lying to federal authorities and mail fraud earlier this year and had for years maintained that she was the victim of a brutal and puzzling crime. As part of a plea agreement announced Tuesday, she will plead guilty to one count of mail fraud and one count of making false statements. Papini, who lives in Redding, has also agreed to pay more than $300,000 in restitution to the California Victim Compensation Board, the Social Security Administration, the Shasta County Sheriff's Office, and the FBI, which assisted the sheriff's department in its investigation of the hoax, according to court documents.

Authorities launched a nationwide search in 2016 when the then-34-year-old apparently disappeared while out for a jog. Three weeks later — in chains, her hair cut short, and her body bruised — she flagged down a driver 150 miles from her home, claiming she'd been released by two armed women who had kidnapped her. Officials later confirmed that she'd also been branded, and a year later the FBI released sketches of two "unknown individuals" based on details provided by Papini as it continued to investigate.

But her horrific story turned out to be a lie, the Department of Justice said last month. In reality, Papini caused the injuries to herself, and instead of being held captive, was actually staying at the home of a former boyfriend in Southern California, federal prosecutors said.

In a statement provided to BuzzFeed News through her attorney, Papini said she was "deeply ashamed" of herself as she apologized to her family, friends, and "all the good people who needlessly suffered because of my story and those who worked so hard to try to help me."

"I will work the rest of my life to make amends for what I have done," she said.

Papini was facing 34 counts of mail fraud and one count of making false statements to authorities. Many of the mail fraud charges were related to payments Papini made to a therapist that was treating her for "anxiety and PTSD from her purported 'kidnapping,'" according to the indictment. The count she will plead guilty to was for one of those payments.

Lauren Horwood, a spokesperson for the US attorney's office, told BuzzFeed News that the $127,567.60 in restitution that Papini agreed to pay the Social Security Administration was for disability benefits she received based on her claims of being a crime victim. According to the indictment, Papini also obtained more than $30,000 from the state's victim compensation board and used those funds to pay for new blinds in her home, the ambulance costs she incurred, and therapy for the alleged anxiety and PTSD she experienced as a result of the made-up kidnapping.

According to the DOJ, Papini faces a maximum of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine for making false statements and a maximum of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine for mail fraud. The government has agreed to recommend that she be sentenced "to the low end" of the sentencing guidelines determined by the court, according to the plea agreement.

Claudia Koerner contributed reporting.

More on this

Recommended Stories

  • Mom accused of kidnapping hoax pleads guilty

    Sherri Papini, a California woman who claimed she was kidnapped in 2016, admitted it was all a hoax and said she would plead guilty to lying to federal agents about the case.

  • SportsBeat KC: On the intriguing basketball coaching hires at UMKC and Mizzou

    Texas and Florida State deliver basketball coaches to UMKC, Mizzou.

  • Obama says next generation is ‘more mindful’ of climate change

    TODAY’s Al Roker sat down exclusively with former President Obama about his new Netflix documentary series, “Our Great National Parks,” which is a call to action to preserve the parks for generations to come. “Nature is more resilient than we think if we are intentional about it,” Obama says. The pair also discuss life after the White House and even face off in friendly competition.

  • Monmouth County duo indicted on 31 counts in triple attempted murder case

    A Neptune woman and Long Branch man were indicted by a Monmouth County Grand Jury on 31 counts in a triple attempted murder case, officials said.

  • Sherri Papini agrees to plead guilty in fake kidnapping case

    Sherri Papini of Redding, who drew worldwide attention in 2016 after claiming she was kidnapped while out jogging, has agreed to plead guilty.

  • Kremlin spokesman: Biden ‘genocide’ comment a ‘distortion of the situation’

    Kremlin Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Wednesday that President’s Biden’s comments on Russian President Vladimir Putin committing a “genocide” in Ukraine were “unacceptable,” according to multiple news outlets. The Washington Post and The Financial Times reported Peskov’s comments from a press briefing where he also said that Russian officials “categorically disagree” with the characterization by Biden.…

  • Teen pleads guilty over role in 2019 Wichita killing that followed drug deal robbery

    A probable cause affidavit released by the court says the deadly shooting happened after Jerome Armbeck’s brother agreed to sell an ounce of weed to one of the defendants for $140 but was robbed at gunpoint during the sale. He was killed while chasing down the thieves.

  • Venezuelan Democrats respond to Rubio statements in Doral: ‘We are proud Democrats’

    A group of Venezuelan and other Latino Democrats protested in front of U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio’s Miami-Dade office Wednesday, following comments he made last week during a campaign stop in Doral where he dismissed criticism of his stance on immigration as partisan attacks.

  • 2023 Kia Telluride Adds X-Line and X-Pro Trims, Plus More Tech

    The award-winning three-row SUV also sees slight styling tweaks.

  • How a Midcentury Style Lake House Became the Money Laundering Epicenter of Ozark

    Ahead of the April 29 series finale, the cast of the Netflix drama fondly remembers the iconic filming location

  • Will the middle class survive a nationwide housing shortage?

    The nation is estimated to be about 6 million housing units short of demand, a situation worsened by the supply pinch.

  • The Struggle between Debt and Dividends for the New AT&T (NYSE:T)

    After the Warner spinoff, AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) cut forward dividends to US$1.11, which implies a 5.6% yield. While investors are mostly focused on the dividends, in order to get a better picture of the stability of AT&T, we will quickly present the earnings outlook, as well as take a look at their debt levels.

  • Digital trail uncovers Dallas wife's plot to kill husband

    "The reality is today in our world, it's really difficult to get away with murder" says former Texas Ranger.

  • Biden to Modi: Russian oil not in India's interest

    STORY: U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday urged Indian leader Narendra Modi not to increase his country’s reliance on Russian oil and gas. Since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, India has tried to balance its ties with Moscow and the West. It hasn’t put sanctions on Russia, unlike other members of the so-called Quad - including Japan, Australia, and the U.S.And Biden’s talks with Modi – were part of the larger push to keep the pressure on Moscow for an invasion it calls a "special military operation."U.S. officials say Biden told Modi buying more oil from Russia was not in India's interest and could hinder the U.S. response to the war in Ukraine."United States and India are going to continue our close consultation and how to manage the stabalising the effects of this Russian war and I am looking forward to our discussions today. Mr. Prime Minister, our continued consultation and dialogue are key to ensuring US-India relationship continues to grow deeper and stronger."A U.S. official told Reuters that Biden stopped short of making a "concrete ask" of Modi on Monday.But they also said Biden told Modi India's position in the world would not be enhanced by relying on Russian energy sources.India has been lured by steep discounts after Western sanctions came in snapping up at least 13 million barrels of Russian crude since late February.Data compiled by Reuters shows in the whole of last year they only bought 16 million.Later on Monday, India’s external affairs minister pushed back on a reporter question on India’s energy purchases from Russia- and pointed instead to Europe."I would suggest that your attention should be focused on Europe, I suspect looking at the figures, probably our total purchases for the month would be less than what Europe does in an afternoon."Modi also said he had suggested in recent conversations with Russia that President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy hold direct talks.

  • Warren Buffett Says Real Estate Is a Lousy Investment: Why He's Wrong

    Buffett may be a genius, but his advice on real estate investing isn't necessarily worth following.

  • 'Ashamed' Sherri Papini takes plea deal, admits to fake kidnapping scheme

    "I will work the rest of my life to make amends for what I have done," Papini said in a statement about her 2016 hoax kidnapping.

  • All 7 soldiers who last saw Fort Bragg paratrooper alive face charges

    Spc. Enrique Roman-Martinez's partial remains were found in May 2020. Here's what the seven soldiers who last saw him are being charged with.

  • Detectives arrest UC Merced police officer accused of sexual assault, domestic violence

    Police say he also placed a tracking device in the woman’s vehicle.

  • Regnery announces deal with Sen. Cruz to publish book exposing 'how the Left weaponized' the justice system

    Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, joined with Regnery Publishing to publish his latest book, Justice Corrupted: How the Left Has Weaponized Our Legal System, which is slated for a Sept. 13 release.

  • Migrants say they took Texas governor Abbott’s bus to Washington so they could get closer to Florida

    Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s latest anti-immigrant stunt could end up creating more headaches for another Republican governor. On Wednesday, a bus carrying a group of South and Central American migrants arrived outside the Capitol Hill office building which houses the Washington, DC bureaux of Fox News, NBC News and C-SPAN. The bus had been chartered by the Texas Department of Emergency Management on Mr Abbott’s orders, and was sent to Washington so the Lone Star State governor could claim to be dropping the non-white asylum seekers at President Joe Biden’s feet.