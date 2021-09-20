California mom gets behind wheel drunk, drags 8-year-old daughter who tried to stop her 300 feet, police say

A California woman accused of getting behind the wheel drunk and dragging her 8-year-old daughter clutching the side of the vehicle some 300 feet while pulling away is expected in court Monday.

Erin Garcia, 44, of Laguna Niguel, California, is charged with assault with a deadly weapon, child endangerment and battery against a peace officer, the Placentia Police Department said. She was held on $100,000 bail before her arraignment hearing scheduled Monday, KCAL reported.

The police department in Placentia, a city in northern Orange County about 30 miles from Los Angeles, said officers responded to the 400 block of Orchid Drive at about 11:37 p.m. Thursday and located an 8-year-old girl suffering abrasions to her legs and feet. She was with her grandmother.

Police said Garcia, who is the 8-year-old’s mother, "was intoxicated" as she decided to leave the residence of her own mother – the child’s grandmother. The girl "was concerned about her driving due to her intoxication level and followed Garcia out to her vehicle," the department said in a statement.

"The child grabbed the passenger’s door handle and told Garcia to stop," police said. "Garcia looked at the child and proceeded to drive away dragging her child alongside the vehicle for approximately 300 feet."

A male, adult bystander saw what was happening and tried to intervene, police said. Garcia stopped as the bystander and the grandmother attempted to get her out of the car. But "Garcia then proceeded to drive away and the bystander was dragged by Garcia’s vehicle for a short distance," police said.

Garcia then drove away from the scene, according to police. Placentia officers responded to the same residence "a short time later" to find Garcia hiding behind some bushes in the backyard. Garcia allegedly "resisted and kicked at officers" attempting to take her into custody, police said.

She was then taken into custody without further incident. The child and bystander were transported to local hospitals with "moderate injuries," police said. Garcia was later transported to the Orange County Jail.