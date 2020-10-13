California mom missing In Zion National Park for a week

Authorities are continuing to search for a Woodland Hills, California woman who disappeared in Utah's Zion National Park last week. CBS Los Angeles reports Holly Suzanne Courtier, 38, was last seen at about 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 6.

The National Park Service, which is searching for Courtier with the Washington County's Sheriff's Office, says her intended travel plan was not known. Her daughter, Kailey Chambers, says Courtier lost her nannying job due to the pandemic and has been traveling the country, visiting national parks, in a converted van.

Holly Suzanne Courtier / Credit: National Park Service

"As of right now my knowledge is that tomorrow is their last day as far as I know, because no new information has arose," Chambers said. "So if just one person can call in a single tip, it would extend the days that the rangers are allowed to go look for her."

Driving into the park is currently prohibited, so Chambers said her mother was last seen on a shuttle into the park.

"She was on a shuttle into the park around 1 p.m., and she never got back on her shuttle to come out of the park back into town," Chambers said.

Chambers says her mother is an experienced hiker, has hiked alone before, and is familiar with Zion National Park. She says she and her mother visited the park together just a few weeks ago.

"I know she would not give up on me, so I refuse to give up on her," Chambers said.

Several family members are starting their own search for Courtier Tuesday morning, Chambers said.

"I don't care if I'm the only person on the trail looking for her, I'm not going to stop until I find her," Chambers said.

Courtier is described as 5-foot-3 and 100 pounds, and may have been wearing a Pistil gray trucker hat, a black Patagonia Nano puff jacket, a dark tank top, gray Danner Trail hiking boots and an Osprey Blue multi-day pack. National Park Service officials say Courtier may also have a cream-colored Kuhl open-front hoodie, a Rumple Nanoloft puffy blanket and a camouflage double-size hammock.

Anyone with information about Courtier can contact the National Park Service ISB Tip Line at (888) 653-0009.





