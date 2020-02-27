California monitors more than 8,000 people for coronavirus

More than 8,000 people are being monitored for the coronavirus in California, and 33 people have tested positive, the state's governor says.

In a news conference on Thursday, Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) provided these new numbers, saying that at least 8,400 people are being monitored for the virus, CNBC reports. Newsom also said "as of today at this hour, we have 33 confirmed positive tests for the virus." Of these 33, Newsom said that five people have since moved out of state. Those being monitored in California had traveled to Asia, Bloomberg reports.

This update comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Wednesday that a person who tested positive for the coronavirus in California might be the first U.S. case of community spread, as they hadn't recently traveled out of the country or come into contact with anyone who had the virus.

Regarding that case, Newsom on Thursday said it "understandably generated a lot of attention," but "we knew this was inevitable." Still, the director of California's Department of Public Health said Thursday per CNBC, "This is a fluid situation right now and I want to emphasize the risk to the American public remains low."

