California has the most restaurants on Yelp’s list of the top 100 places to eat in 2024

Almost one-fifth of Yelp’s best places to eat in 2024 are eateries in California, but the state did not make the top spot.

The Golden State came away with 18 restaurants on Yelp’s annual list, but the highest placement these could achieve is #3.

According to Yelp, noodles, vegan Mexican food, Asian cuisine and restaurants in Sun Belt states are “trending high” among Yelpers, as the site’s reviewers are known.

After California, the states with the highest amount of eateries on the list are Arizona, Florida and Texas, with these three accounting for 30% of the spots on this year’s rankings.

Yelp says that its “data science team analyzed user submissions to determine the top restaurants by ratings, number of reviews, and volume of submissions, and finalized the rankings with the expertise of our Community Managers.”

The top spot in the country? Tumerico in Tucson, Arizona, which serves up vegetarian Mexican cuisine. Enter this link to read the full list.

The California spots that made the list are as follows:

• #3: Sunny Side Kitchen, Escondido

• #4: GS Cafe and Ethiopian Cuisine, Covina

• #6: BROKEN MOUTH | Lee’s Homestyle, Los Angeles

• #8: Sierra Subs and Salads, Three Rivers

• #10: Uncle Af’s, Agoura Hills

• #16: Crafted Greens, El Cajon

• #17: Aperitivo Wine Bar, Santa Barbara

• #18: Guy’s For Lunch, Roseville

• #23: Mazra, San Bruno

• #24: Zest Mediterranean Cuisine, Folsom

• #29: Ocean Indian Cuisine, San Francisco

• #30: Pizzeria Luba, Auburn

• #32: Guiso Latin Fusion, Healdsburg

• #40: Rosemarie’s Burgers, San Diego

• #51: Much Ado About Pizza, Pleasanton

• #53: Peace Pies, San Diego

• #55: Curry Hyuga, Burlingame

• #81: Zamorales Grill, Woodland Hills

