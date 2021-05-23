The California mother of a 6-year-old boy killed by a 'road rage' shooter says she wants 'justice to be served' for her son

A crime scene investigator photographs the scene while the California Highway Patrol secures the northbound lanes of the 55 Freeway near Chapman Avenue were a 6-year-old boy was fatally shot during apparent road rage incident Friday, May 21, 2021 in Orange, CA. Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

  • Joanna Cloonan, the mother of the 6-year-old shot by a road rage shooter, is seeking "justice" for her son.

  • Her child, Aidan Leos, was killed after being shot on Friday morning in Orange, California.

  • Authorities are searching for the suspects in connection to this incident.

The mother of the 6-year-old kindergartner killed by a "road rage" shooter on a freeway in Orange, California, said she wants "justice to be served" for her son.

"They took my son's life away," Joanna Cloonan said in an interview with ABC's Good Morning America. "He was beautiful, and he was kind, and he was precious, and you killed him for no reason. And I want to find them, and I want there to be justice to be served for my son."

Joanna Cloonan was driving her son Aidan Leos to school on the 55 Freeway early Friday morning when he was shot. A white sedan cut off Cloonan before the shots rang out, according to GMA.

"As I was merging away from the carpool lane, I heard a loud noise, and I heard my son say 'ow' and I pulled the car over as soon as possible, and he had been shot," Cloonan told NBC Los Angeles. " I tried to save him by calling 911, but he was losing a lot of blood -- he just didn't deserve that. No one deserves that."

Leos was transported to a local hospital, where he died. A GoFundMe for the family raised over $150,000 at the time of publication.

During a press conference, California Highway Patrol Officer Florentino Olvera said it was an "isolated road rage incident."

Authorities have yet to find those responsible, but Cloonan told NBC Los Angeles that she saw a woman and a man in a white Volkswagen.

The incident comes amid a recent series of shootings with BB guns on California freeways in Riverside, Los Angeles, and Orange counties, but Officer Olvera said this incident is "completely isolated," according to local reports.

"He meant the world to me, and it feels like my life is over," Cloonan told GMA. "That was my baby. I've never, never thought pain like this could exist."

