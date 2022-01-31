California mother of five dies after falling out of party bus

A California woman days shy of her 30th birthday died Saturday after falling out of a party bus onto the freeway and getting hit by an oncoming car.

Heather Garcia, a mother of five, was celebrating her niece’s birthday early Saturday morning when she tripped while dancing and fell out of the bus, relatives told ABC 7.

“What I thought would be a fun night out for her turned into a tragic ending for us. She was the life of the party always up for a good time. She had a huge heart always lending a hand to anyone who needed it. She was a great mom always taking care of our children,” her husband, Rafael Corral, wrote in a GoFundMe.

“She loved our kids and she lived to take care of us. She was my best friend, my rock, she kept it together for me and our kids. I feel lost without her. We had so many plans and now I am left with so many questions and an extremely broken heart. Our children will never see their mother again and I do not know how I am going to continue but I know she will always be with us.”

Garcia would have turned 30 on Monday.

The driver of the other car stayed at the scene and cooperated with authorities, police told ABC 7.