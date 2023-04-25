California mother sentenced to life for murder and torture of 10-year-old son Anthony Avalos

A California woman was sentenced to life in prison in the murder of Anthony Avalos, a 10-year-old boy who was tortured to death after suffering years of physical, sexual and emotional abuse by his mother and her boyfriend.

Heather Maxine Barron and her boyfriend, Kareem Ernesto Leiva, were convicted of first-degree murder in March. They had faced the death penalty, but Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascón said the office would no longer seek capital punishment after winning his 2020 election.

Leiva was also sentenced to life in prison. Both Barron and Leiva were denied probation and ordered to pay $7,500 each in victim's compensation funds. Their attorneys have each filed notices of appeal to the court.

It was an emotional sentence hearing as family members offered tearful victim impact statements. Anthony's half-sister, now 13, began reading a statement to the judge Tuesday, calling Barron a "monster" who failed to protect her children.

An adult took over reading the statement after she broke down in tears. Barron was also seen wiping tears from her face during the statement.

Image: Anthony Avalos (David Barron via AP file)

"I’m finally free of all the torture and abuse. ... If I’d known that this would end with me losing a brother, I’d do it all over again with just one difference," the statement said. "That it would be me, not Anthony."

The girl, a minor and a victim of abuse, is not being identified by NBC News.

Victor Avalos, Anthony's father, told the court that although he lived in Mexico, he had made clear to Barron he was willing to take over. He said he missed his son and wished that Barron would have made the right decision.

"My kids ask me if I’m OK, of course I tell them yes but it’s not like that ... I feel some type of guilt by not being able to help him when he most needed me," he told the court. "I think about that every day."

Anthony's aunts, uncles and cousins also spoke at the hearing Tuesday.

One of the paramedics who transported Anthony to the hospital said his case is at the forefront of her mind during pediatric calls even years later.

Anthony was taken to the hospital unresponsive on June 20, 2018, in cardiac arrest and with a traumatic brain injury. He died the next day.

The court found Leiva was the perpetrator of the lethal abuse, while Barron aided and abetted him, Superior Court Judge Sam Ohta said.

His half-siblings watched as he was abused over the course of six years, court records said. They testified that they were also punished and forced to watch one another being punished, including Leiva repeatedly dropping Anthony on the bedroom floor, according to NBC Los Angeles.

Both Barron and Leiva waived their rights to a jury trial, NBC Los Angeles reported. Ohta rejected the couple's defense that Anthony's injuries were self-inflicted and said they showed intent to kill in their delay in calling 911 for the boy.

Barron's attorney also alleged that she "didn't have the power to prevent this" because of her own experience with abuse, according to NBC Los Angeles.

Victor Avalos filed a lawsuit with Anthony's aunts and uncles against the county's Department of Children and Family Services. The 2019 lawsuit alleges that the agency failed to intervene despite multiple reports of abuse prior to Anthony's death.

The case was settled last year in a $32 million agreement, according to the family's attorney, Brian Claypool.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com