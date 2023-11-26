California mother travels across country to serve Thanksgiving meals to new cadets

TechCrunch

The headlines have been dominated -- nay, overwhelmed -- by the drama unfolding at AI startup OpenAI, but plenty else happened in the half-week leading up to Thanksgiving. In this edition of WiR, besides the OpenAI saga, we cover Apple finally bringing RCS to iPhones, a former Silicon Valley VC darling being convicted of investor fraud, Cruise co-founder Kyle Vogt resigning and Amazon selling cars online. Also on the agenda is Elon Musk's lawsuit over claims of hateful ads on Twitter, Google's secret deal with Spotify, Binance's CEO pleading guilty to federal charges, and Signal detailing the cost of keeping its private messaging service online.