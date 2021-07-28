California movie theater shooting during 'Forever Purge' leaves 1 dead, 1 wounded, police say

Gunfire erupted inside a movie theater in Corona, California, on Monday night, killing a woman, 18, and leaving a man fighting for his life.

Authorities responded to Regal Edwards Corona Crossings around 11:45 p.m. and found the two victims suffering from gunshot wounds, the Corona Police Department said.

The woman, who died at the scene, was identified as Rylee Goodrich. The other victim, Anthony Barajas, 19, was transported to a hospital and was on life support, police said. Authorities had yet to announce any arrests, FOX 11 of Los Angeles reported.

CALIFORNIA AUTHORITIES FEARED MISSING MAYA MILLETE'S HUSBAND WOULD ‘SHOOT IT OUT WITH POLICE’: RECORDS

Police said the victims, both from Corona, were inside the theater watching the 9:35 p.m. showing of "The Forever Purge," which they attended together. Six tickets were sold for that showing, police added.

Gloria Jennifer Castro said she was watching a movie with her family in another part of the theater when the film stopped abruptly.

"They told us to leave. There was an emergency, just leave fast," Castro said, according to Los Angeles's KNBC-TV. "It's pretty scary, the fact we didn't know nothing was going on. Just scary."

CALIFORNIA TEEN ATTACKED BY CROCODILE DURING MEXICO VACATION

During the investigation and sweep of the theater Tuesday, police said detectives recovered items of "evidentiary value," but did not locate a firearm inside.

They added there was no evidence from witnesses or surveillance footage that someone shot the victims and fled the scene, The Press-Enterprise reported.

Detectives are following up on leads to identify "the person(s) responsible for this heinous crime," police said.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Corona Police Department at 951-817-5839.

Corona is about 50 miles southeast of Los Angeles.