California murder suspect arrested in Pullman refuses extradition

Mar. 12—The 32-year-old man arrested Monday in Pullman for a California murder warrant has refused extradition to California.

Francisco Real appeared in Whitman County Superior Court on Friday. His next hearing is scheduled for April 8.

Real had an active California warrant for murder, and was wanted on a $3 million bond. Pullman Police picked up the case after the Los Angeles Police Department indicated that Real may be hiding in town. Pullman officers worked to verify Real's location, and began forming a SWAT response plan.

The Whitman County Regional SWAT Team executed a search warrant and arrested Real without incident Monday at an apartment on Klemgard Street.

According to the LAPD, Real was wanted for a murder that took place Jan. 30 in the Los Angeles area.