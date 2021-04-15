California, NASA partner to launch methane-tracking satellite

FILE PHOTO: Methane bubbles are seen in an area of marshland at a research post at Stordalen Mire near Abisko
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Reuters) - California and NASA, with the backing of billionaire Michael Bloomberg, on Thursday unveiled a $100 million effort to pinpoint large emissions of greenhouse gases from individual sources like power plants and oil refineries from space.

The partnership between the state, U.S. space agency, satellite company Planet and four other institutions will launch its first two satellites in 2023. The technology could help increase pressure on polluting industries -- already targeted by environmental activists and investors for their contribution to climate change -- to find and plug leaks.

The initiative is part of the growing use of space-age technology to locate big sources of methane, a greenhouse gas that is 80 times more potent than carbon dioxide in its first 20 years in the atmosphere. Scientists say identifying methane sources is crucial to making the drastic emissions cuts needed to avoid the worst impacts of climate change.

The coalition is operating under a non-profit organization called Carbon Mapper that is funded by philanthropic groups including Bloomberg's.

The Carbon Mapper satellites will use technology developed by NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) to see and measure emissions at the scale of individual facilities for the first time. Other satellite technology has monitored greenhouse gases over larger geographic areas.

The data will be shared publicly, but companies that own and operate emitting infrastructure can subscribe to get access to the data sooner, allowing them to address leaks quickly.

"It will be transformational," Riley Duren, a researcher at the University of Arizona and Carbon Mapper's chief executive, said in an interview. "There is significant interest in using this type of technology... to support the leak detection and repair enterprise."

The satellite effort is an outgrowth of surveys JPL completed for the state of California using methane-tracking planes. Those identified small numbers of methane "super-emitters" in the oil and gas, waste and agriculture industries that have an outsized contribution to methane in the atmosphere.

(Reporting by Nichola Groom; Editing by Sam Holmes)

Recommended Stories

  • Grab’s record breaking SPAC merger left more than $2 billion on the table

    Grab’s record-breaking deal to merge with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) will raise an eye-popping $4.5 billion in cash. A quick recap: Singapore-based Grab is poised to have a market value of around $39.6 billion after it combines with a SPAC called Altimeter Growth. Altimeter is basically a $500 million pot of money listed on Nasdaq that was looking for a target to merge with (which is why SPACS are sometimes called “blank check” companies).

  • In bipartisan vote, Senate advances bill on hate crimes against Asian Americans

    The Senate voted to open debate on an anti-Asian American hate crimes bill, but the 50-50 Senate will need bipartisan negotiation for final passage.

  • U.S. imposes sanctions targeting Russian economy over SolarWinds hack, election interference

    The Biden administration announced it will sanction dozens of Russian officials and entities, expel 10 diplomats from the U.S., and set new restrictions on buying sovereign debt in response to the massive SolarWinds hack of federal agencies and interference in the 2020 election.Why it matters: The sweeping acts of retaliation are aimed at imposing heavy economic costs on Russia, after years of sanctions that have failed to deter an increasingly aggressive and authoritarian President Vladimir Putin.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Details: The administration formally accused Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) of carrying out the SolarWinds hack, which Microsoft President Brad Smith has called "the largest and most sophisticated attack the world has ever seen." The intelligence community said it has "high confidence" in the assessment.The package of sanctions will bar U.S. banks from buying Russian government bonds directly from the the country's central bank, sovereign wealth fund and ministry of finance beginning June 14, complicating Russia's ability to raise money in international capital markets.Six Russian technology companies will be sanctioned for providing support for Russian intelligence's cyber activities, while 32 entities and individuals will be designated for their role in the Kremlin's election interference campaign.Ten intelligence officers working under diplomatic cover in the U.S. will be expelled.In partnership with the European Union, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada, the U.S. will also sanction eight individuals and entities for their role in Russia's ongoing occupation of Crimea.Thursday's sanctions will not be tied to allegations that Russia paid Afghan militants to attack U.S. troops. The administration said that "given the sensitivity of the matter," the issue will be "handled through diplomatic, military and intelligence channels."The big picture: On his second day in office, Biden ordered the intelligence community to conduct a review into Russia's "reckless and adversarial actions" spanning four areas: election interference, the SolarWinds hack, the poisoning and jailing of opposition leader Alexei Navalny, and reports of Russian bounties on U.S. troops in Afghanistan.The U.S. sanctioned seven senior Russian officials in March after assessing "with high confidence" that Federal Security Service (FSB) officers poisoned Navalny using the nerve agent Novichok.Two weeks later, U.S. intelligence released a report assessing that Putin authorized election influence operations aimed at denigrating Biden's candidacy.Driving the news: The announcement comes two days after President Biden held a phone call with Putin and proposed a summit "in a third country in the coming months."Biden also warned Putin against further "cyber intrusions and election interference" and raised concerns over Russia's massing of forces on the border with eastern Ukraine, which CIA Director William Burns said Wednesday is now large enough for a "limited military incursion."The other side: "We condemn any sanction aspirations. We believe they are illegal. In any case, the principle of reciprocity applies in this case. Reciprocity will meet our interests in the best possible way," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Why your brain struggles to understand the J&J vaccine pause

    The decision to pause the use of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine — and the furor that now surrounds it — underscores the confounding psychology behind risk assessment.Why it matters: From vaccines to emerging technologies, the future will force us to make difficult, risk-based choices that our Stone Age brains are ill-equipped to handle, especially in an environment where social trust has evaporated.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDriving the news: The FDA's move on Tuesday to halt J&J vaccinations came after reports that six women out of roughly 7 million people who had received that shot experienced potentially dangerous blood clots, with one dying. Scientists are reviewing the data to "assess their potential significance."On Wednesday, the CDC's vaccine advisers agreed to a pause of at least a week and a half as they review safety data.Based on those numbers alone, the decision may look puzzling.As my Axios colleague Sam Baker reports, common medications like birth control as well as the coronavirus itself carry a much higher risk of blood clots than the extremely rare side effects seen so far with J&J's shot, while any delay in vaccine rollout raises the risk of continuing the deadly pandemic.Yes, but: We don't evaluate vaccines based on a simplified cost-benefit analysis — not that our brains are great at making those calculations anyway.Virtually unique among medical interventions, vaccines are given to healthy people to prevent disease, which demands a higher level of safety. While six blood clots is a minuscule amount, further investigation may well discover more unreported cases of side effects. On Wednesday, Denmark announced it would not restart the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine — which employs a similar adenovirus vector as J&J — after identifying concerning side effects in 1 out of 40,000 shots. Because a vaccine for a disease like COVID-19 ultimately needs to be taken by the bulk of the population to effectively stop the pandemic, keeping public trust in their safety and quality is paramount — which is precisely what the FDA's pause is meant to inspire.Important breaking newsUS govt calling for a pause of the J&J vaccine after a small number of people develop a very rare blood clot.While unfortunate, its the right step.Central to vaccination success is ensuring people have confidence they are safehttps://t.co/pnyNnbvHjm— Ashish K. Jha, MD, MPH (@ashishkjha) April 13, 2021 The catch: Since we naturally tend to evaluate risk on an emotional rather than a mathematical level, there's no guarantee the move will accomplish its aim.Psychological research has shown that under conditions of uncertainty — which definitely includes the pandemic — most people make judgments not off hard numbers, but using mental shortcuts that can be heavily influenced by emotion.Seeing the government stop distribution to investigate apparently very low levels of risk theoretically should help shore up vaccine confidence in the U.S., where 30% of people surveyed in a recent poll said they definitely aren't going to take or will wait and see about getting a COVID-19 vaccine.But in Europe — with the exception of the U.K. — public confidence in the AstraZeneca vaccine plunged after countries temporarily halted its distribution, even though the EU medical regulator said it was safe and effective.Of note: A pause wouldn't have much effect on Americans' vaccine confidence if they had full trust in their leaders — but a survey earlier this year indicated that trust in every institution has fallen to historic lows. The big picture: The future will present even more complex questions about risk analysis that we may be ill-equipped to process.The debate over whether to experiment with the unknown effects of solar geoengineering to combat climate change qualifies, as do questions about whether to close down carbon-free nuclear plants like New York's Indian Point over the small chance of an accident. The annual threat assessment from the U.S. intelligence community released on Tuesday highlights the rising threat from emerging technologies like biotech and AI, which require balancing the benefits these tools can bring with the risks that they could be misused.What's next: The real challenge will come as regulatory agencies including the FDA try to decide what level of risk is ultimately acceptable as we work to vaccinate the entire world.On Wednesday, the EU Commission reportedly decided not to renew its vaccine contracts with both J&J and AstraZeneca, likely slowing the pace of vaccination.The bottom line: The FDA paused J&J out of an "abundance of caution" — and it was likely correct to do so.But in a pandemic — and in a risky future more generally — it won't always be easy to identify which decision is ultimately more cautious.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • ‘It lasted half a Scaramucci’: Fox News’ much-mocked new ‘comedy show’ Gutfeld! replaced by news

    ‘Gutfeld! will be back tomorrow,’ news anchor Shannon Bream abruptly announced on Tuesday, just as the comedy show was supposed to begin

  • Facebook reaches its target of using 100 percent renewable energy

    Facebook says it has reached its goal to power its global operations on renewable energy several months ahead of its targets thanks to a large investment in solar and wind energy projects.

  • Pfizer is ramping up vaccine production and will meet its goal of 300 million doses 2 weeks early, its CEO says

    Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said on Twitter that his company was ramping up production of its COVID-19 vaccine.

  • CEO who Fox News called 'socialist' for $70k minimum wage says company is now worth $10billion

    The company’s revenue has tripled since the change was implemented

  • Democrats to unveil bill adding four new justices to the Supreme Court

    The bill aims to expand the number of Supreme Court justices from nine to 13

  • Before and after photos show Caribbean island completely covered in volcanic ash

    The La Soufriere volcano has erupted multiple times since Friday, and the damage to St Vincent is shocking

  • Biden’s civil rights nominee has to explain to GOP senator that article she wrote was satire

    Kristen Clarke would be first Black woman to lead crucial Justice Department division amid rise in white supremacist violence and threats to voting rights

  • Daunte Wright: Obamas say police killing reveals ‘how badly we need to reimagine policing and public safety’

    Following ‘another senseless tragedy’, former first family stresses urgency for ‘nationwide changes that are long overdue’ to address racial inequities

  • Michigan GOP leader said he got Covid after being forced to attend party event he called a ‘den of virus’

    The Republican believes at least six other people contracted the virus from meeting

  • Apple launches study to discover if Apple Watch can detect Covid-19

    Tech giant has teamed up with University of Washington and Seattle Flu Study for project

  • US set to sanction a dozen Russian individuals, 24 entities for influencing the 2020 election, SolarWinds hack

    The US government may soon announce sanctions on Russian intelligence officials and companies, and expel diplomats from the country.

  • Daunte Wright shooting: Kim Potter’s mugshot released as ex-police officer faces manslaughter charges

    Kim Potter, the white police officer who shot and killed Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black man, during a traffic stop on Sunday has been charged with manslaughter. A GoFundMe campaign for a memorial fund for Mr Wright has raised over half a million dollars towards covering funeral and providing support for his family. Minneapolis faced its third night of civil unrest on Tuesday after the killing, which occurred in the suburb of Brooklyn Center.Tensions are already high amid the trial of Derek Chauvin, the white former Minneapolis police officer charged with murdering George Floyd, an unarmed Black man, last May.

  • ‘Congress itself is the target’: Capitol police overlooked intel and were ordered to hold back during riot, report finds

    Days before attack, law enforcement officials were warned Stop the Steal campaign could attract ‘white supremacists, militia members’ and other violent groups

  • Intelligence agencies: China is top threat to U.S. global influence

    A 27-page report, which summarizes the best assessments of analysts from across the 18 different agencies within the intelligence community, has identified China as the biggest threat to U.S. global influence.

  • These Fort Worth mayoral candidates say voter restriction laws are bad for business

    Texas should avoid voting laws that may hurt businesses, candidates for Fort Worth mayor said Wednesday in a forum, though some wanted to have a more hands-on approach to advocating for voting laws.

  • Trump caught on audio mocking Michelle Obama’s looks to giggling GOP hierarchy at Mar-a-Lago

    Leaked recording from RNC fundraiser reveals ‘uproarious’ laughter from sponsors for ridicule of former first lady