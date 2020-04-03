In California: Newsom offers new plans to contain consequences of coronavirus

Gov. Gavin Newsom stands near a chart showing the impact of the mandatory stay-at-home orders, as he gives an update on the state's response to the new coronavirus, at the Governor's Office of Emergency Services in Rancho Cordova, Calif., Wednesday, April 1, 2020. Newsom announced that California schools will likely remain closed for the rest of the school year, but provide off-site education due to coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, Pool)

But first, Thursday's COVID-19 numbers showed a continued surge, both in the United States and around the world. The pandemic passed a bleak milestone, officially registering more than 1 million confirmed cases of the deadly disease that spread across borders and to every continent in only 5 months.

Health officials know the numbers reported are conservative — vastly inadequate numbers of tests have been done so the real number is likely much higher.

Healthcare worker Ludnie Emile prepares to test people for COVID-19 at their drive-thru coronavirus testing station in Palm Springs, Fla. on March 19, 2020. More

"The million (cases) is clearly way under what the actual number will be because of all the issues of testing and all the people with mild symptoms that haven’t been tested," Dr. Steven Corwin, president and CEO of NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital told USA Today.

Newsom offers more $$ help as unemployment surges

California has seen a sharp but expected uptick in unemployment since Gov. Gavin Newsom issued shelter-in-place orders three weeks ago — and nearly 2 million people are now missing work.

Nearly half of all private sector employees in the state work for small businesses or themselves, adding a new precarious dimension to the disaster. Acknowledging the profound economic consequences of the policies needed to slow the spread of COVID-19, the governor announced that for small businesses, $50,000 in owed sales taxes can now be deferred for up to a year while they wait for federal funds.

“We need to be able to get the federal dollars into the state of California, which means we need to get people to apply for these federal supports that were recently announced," he said, pointing the business community to several opportunities, including the Paycheck Protection Program under the CARES Act, the federal stimulus package.

Newsom also signed an executive order Thursday that aims to keep the water on in homes and small businesses during the crisis. The order builds on the voluntary moves more than 100 public and private water systems across the state made to suspend shutoffs for those facing financial hardship caused by COVID-19.

“Water is critical to our very lives, and in this time, it is critically important that it is available for everyone,” Newsom said in a statement.

New 'Health Corps' brings hope to California

This week, the governor announced a new plan to increase capacity in the state's health system and prepare for the coming surge of critical coronavirus patients. The newly unveiled healthcorps.ca.gov website, intended to boost hospital bed space by 40% by recruiting retired workers and students to step up, has already had more than 70,000 applicants.

The editorial board at The Desert Sun weighed in on the novel idea championing the governor for coming up with a creative and badly needed solution.

"We’re elated to see that innovative thinking like this — as common sense as it might seem — is still possible in a time when the inertia of bureaucratic morass, frequently driven by self-interest, too often bogs down good ideas," they write, calling for innovative approaches to continue as the crisis unfolds.

Should you wear a mask when you venture out?—It's complicated