Newsom Expands Abortion Aid, Dangles Relocation Incentives

(Bloomberg) -- California Governor Gavin Newsom is proposing a $125 million package to bolster access to reproductive health services and prepare for an influx of people seeking abortions should Roe v. Wade be overturned.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The Democratic leader also said he’ll offer incentives to employers in areas with laws perceived as anti-abortion or anti-LGBTQ to relocate to California -- an indirect shot at states such as Texas and Florida that have passed controversial conservative measures.

Newsom is accelerating efforts to make the most-populous state an abortion sanctuary after the leak of a draft opinion by the US Supreme Court indicating that Roe v. Wade would be reversed. The governor, up for re-election this year, has blasted the expected ruling and said he’ll seek voter approval to enshrine the right to an abortion in California’s constitution.

He plans an additional $57 million in spending on top of a January budget proposal for $68 million in abortion-related funds, according to a statement from his office Wednesday. The money would go to providing care for uninsured people, improving infrastructure for reproductive health facilities and giving grants for outreach and education.

We’re “making sure that all women -- not just those in California -- know that this state continues to recognize their fundamental rights,” Newsom said in the statement. He is due to release his full revised budget proposal on Friday.

The governor said he’ll update existing incentives for businesses to move to California, or expand their footprint, from states that have enacted abortion restrictions and laws seen as attacking gay rights, without providing more detail.

Story continues

Newsom has been vocal criticizing a Texas law that severely curtails abortions and a Florida law that limits school instruction about gender identity and sexual orientation -- a measure that has led to clashes between Republican Governor Ron DeSantis and California-based Walt Disney Co. Both states have sought to lure California companies and have been popular destinations for departing residents.

New Laws

California has already sought to shore up abortion access, enacting a law in March to prevent insurers from charging out-of-pocket costs for the procedure. The legislature also is considering a package of 13 bills tied to reproductive rights, some of which would provide funding for abortion-seekers both in and out of state, as well as legal protection for providers.

The state, flush with cash from a record budget surplus, joins other liberal-leaning areas in pledging more funding for abortion services.

This week, New York Governor Kathy Hochul said the state would invest $35 million to help clinics prepare for a flood of abortion-seekers, both by expanding their capacity and providing extra security to protect patients and providers. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced that the city would provide $500,000 to providers and local abortion funds that assist both Illinois residents and women across state lines.

Of California’s new proposed spending, $40 million of it will go directly to clinics that cover uninsured patients.

“Having a right only means anything if you can get to the abortion clinic and pay for your abortion,” Elizabeth Nash, the interim associate director of state issues for the Guttmacher Institute, a pro-choice research group, said during a webinar on abortion access after Roe.

Newsom’s proposal includes $1 million for a website that will provide centralized reproductive health information, including services available to abortion-seekers. Another $20 million will go toward physical security for clinics, which have faced violence and harassment from anti-abortion activists, and toward information security to protect the personal data of people seeking and providing care.

The plan also includes $20 million for scholarships and loan repayment to reproductive health providers, which could increase clinic capacity by incentivizing more workers to pursue the high-risk, high-stigma jobs amid a staffing shortage.

California would be home to an estimated 30% of abortion clinics in America should Roe be overturned, data analyzed by the San Francisco Chronicle show. Already, it provides the closest abortion access for an estimated 46,000 women of reproductive age in neighboring states, according to the Guttmacher Institute. If Roe was reversed and states moved to ban abortions entirely, the research group estimates that as many as 1.4 million women from elsewhere would rely on California clinics.

To ensure state funds make their way quickly to clinics on the ground, coordination efforts between local governments and reproductive health providers need to be strengthened, said Heidi Gerbracht, the founder of the advocacy group Equity Agenda.

“I am really deeply concerned that I don’t think the relationships exist, necessarily, in these states where we know reproductive rights will be protected,” she said.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.