California Will Offer a Rebate on Electric Bikes in 2023 – Here’s How to Claim It

The California Air Resources Board (CARB) will launch an incentives program in the first quarter of 2023 to make electric bikes, or e-bikes, more affordable for Californians. Pedal Ahead, a San Diego-based nonprofit organization, was chosen to implement the $10 million statewide project.

Qualifying applicants can get a voucher of up to $750 for a regular e-bike and up to $1,500 for a cargo or adaptive e-bike, according to the California Bicycle Coalition (CalBike), an advocacy organization based in Sacramento. A qualifying applicant includes people with an income 225% below the federal poverty level or who live in disadvantaged communities. The program is capped at an income of 400% FPL, which CalBike notes is $51,000 for a single person and $106,000 for a family of four.

The goal of the program is to encourage the use of e-bikes as a replacement for in-town car trips for low-income households. CARB cited benefits such as reduced gas emissions, less traffic and improved physical health.

“E-bikes are awesome. And now California is one step closer to providing ‘on-the-saddle,’ point-of-sale incentives to help income-eligible folks purchase electric bicycles,” CARB Deputy Executive Officer Craig Segall said in a news release. “This will turn more car trips into bike trips by giving people access to electric bicycles any time they would like.”

The program will support the purchase of Class Class 1 (up to 20 mph, pedal assist only) and Class 2 (up to 20 mph, pedal assist and throttle) e-bikes, says CalBike. Class 3 (up to 28 mph, pedal assist only) will not qualify for the rebate. Bikes can be purchased from a California bike shop or online from a California-based business.

CalBike estimates that the $10 million budget will fund around 7,000 e-bike incentives, but demand is likely to be higher. The organization says it will advocate to make this program annual and increase funding.

