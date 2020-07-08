California officer under investigation for allegedly sharing 'vulgar image' of George Floyd; NAACP San Diego calls for his firing

A California law enforcement officer is under internal investigation after allegedly sharing a "vulgar image" of George Floyd, the Black man whose death on Memorial Day sparked worldwide protests against racial inequality and police brutality.

While the San Diego County Sheriff Department declined to provide a description of the image to USA TODAY, the local NAACP branch described it as an "altered photograph" of a "naked black male porn star kneeling on Mr. Floyd" with the words "Quit resisting."

"The image was lewd and racist and vile and should disturb anyone with a shred of human decency. It is simply unacceptable in a law enforcement officer," NAACP San Diego President Francine Maxwell said in a statement issued Monday.

Maxwell called for the firing of the accused deputy, who was named by the NAACP in its news release.

San Diego County Sheriff's Department spokesperson Ricardo Lopez would not confirm the officer's name to USA TODAY but said the employee in question was assigned to administrative duty after the department learned of the incident on June 18.

The department also removed the employee's peace officer authority while the investigation is active.

"We were so disgusted that an employee may have shared such a vulgar image that within minutes we began to take action. We want to assure the public we took the matter very seriously and acted swiftly to put a stop to it," Lopez said in a statement.

Reassignment isn't enough, Maxwell contended.

"Removing someone’s powers and reassigning them but they are still getting the full paycheck — that is not signaling to the community that, ‘We hear you, we are listening to you, doing something action oriented,’” Maxwell told The San Diego Union-Tribune.

“Reassigning someone is not signaling change. That is signaling business as usual," Maxwell said.

The department said it would not comment further, citing an active investigation.

