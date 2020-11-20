California officials announce takedown of Aryan Brotherhood

STEFANIE DAZIO
·1 min read

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California authorities have arrested 50 members of the Aryan Brotherhood prison gang and the Fresnecks street gang in Fresno County as part of a statewide crackdown, officials said Friday.

Law enforcement authorities allege the violent criminal organizations have “significant resources” that members use to buy and sell guns and drugs. The members are also accused of perpetrating murders, home invasions, kidnappings, large-scale identity theft and fraud, as well as other violent crimes within Fresno County and across California.

The Fresnecks worked under the direction of the Aryan Brotherhood, authorities said during a news conference.

Police executed 26 search warrants and 65 arrest warrants on Thursday in five counties, officials said. Fifty people were arrested and authorities found four guns, methamphetamine, heroin and more than $40,000.

The overall investigation, including Thursday's operations, has resulted in 102 arrests as well as the seizure of 47 firearms, 89 pounds (40.37 kilograms) of methamphetamine, 5.75 pounds (2.61 kilograms) of heroin and $136,156 in cash.

