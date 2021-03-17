California officials appeal for Asian attorney general

  • FILE - In this Feb. 13, 2018, file photo, Assemblyman David Chiu, D-San Francisco, left, speaks at a news conference in Sacramento, Calif. Chiu called on Gov. Gavin Newsom to appoint a member of the Asian and Pacific Islander community as California's next attorney general during a news conference on Wednesday, March 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)
  • FILE - In this May 22, 2019, file photo, State Sen. Richard Pan, D-Sacramento, speaks to lawmakers in Sacramento, Calif. Pan spoke out against violence against Asians and called on California Gov. Gavin Newsom to name an attorney general from the Asian and Pacific Islander community during a news conference on March 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)
  • California State Assemblyman Rob Bonta speaks at Ruby Bridges Elementary School in Alameda, Calif., Tuesday, March 16, 2021. Bonta was named as a strong choice to be California's next attorney general during a news conference on Wednesday, March 17, 2021, by API elected officials calling on the governor to name an API leader to the job. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
1 / 3

California Attorney General Appointment

FILE - In this Feb. 13, 2018, file photo, Assemblyman David Chiu, D-San Francisco, left, speaks at a news conference in Sacramento, Calif. Chiu called on Gov. Gavin Newsom to appoint a member of the Asian and Pacific Islander community as California's next attorney general during a news conference on Wednesday, March 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
KATHLEEN RONAYNE
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Elected officials from California's Asian and Pacific Islander communities urged Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday to appoint an attorney general of Asian descent, saying it's critical to have a top law enforcement official who understands and will combat anti-Asian violence.

Newsom, a Democrat, will appoint California's next attorney general if Xavier Becerra is confirmed as expected this week as the U.S. Health and Human Services secretary.

The news conference came the day after a man was accused of killing eight people, most of them women of Asian descent, at three massage businesses in the Atlanta area. The county sheriff said it was too early to know if the attack was racially motivated.

There has been a wave of assaults targeting Asian Americans during the coronavirus pandemic, including in California, which is home to the nation's largest Asian population, at more than 6 million people.

Assemblyman Rob Bonta of Oakland is considered one of the top contenders and would be the state’s first Filipino attorney general if approved.

“He understands as the son of immigrant parents what it’s like to come to this country when English is not your first language, for example, when there is mistrust of law enforcement," state Treasurer Fiona Ma said.

Democratic Assemblyman David Chiu of San Francisco said California's next attorney general will need to be a leader for “API Americans everywhere."

“We have to continue to build bridges of trust between our API communities and law enforcement," he said.

An API attorney general could help bridge strained relations between immigrant groups and law enforcement. API elected officials have proposed a 24-hour hate crime hotline and the creation of a racial bias task force of immigrant advocates, mental health workers and educators to better address violence against Asians, Chiu said. Newsom recently signed legislation sending $1.4 million in funding to the Stop AAPI Hate reporting center.

Sacramento City Council member Mai Vang said the state’s next attorney general must “understand the trauma and hurt our Asian American and Pacific Islander communities are feeling."

Several Latino elected officials joined the call in a show of solidarity, with speakers noting Newsom recently boosted the representation of Latinos by naming former Secretary of State Alex Padilla, the son of Mexican immigrants, to the U.S. Senate. He then appointed former Assemblywoman Shirley Weber as the state's top elections official, making her the first Black woman to the hold the job.

“Today I am proud to stand with my API brothers and sisters and calling on Governor Newsom to be courageous once again, to do what is just," Monterey County Supervisor Luis Alejo said.

Others who are considered top contenders for the job include Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg and U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff. Other API officials, including state Supreme Court Justice Goodwin Liu, Assemblyman Ash Kalra and U.S. Rep. Ted Lieu have also expressed interest or received support.

The governor will make his appointment after Becerra is confirmed, Newsom’s spokesman Jesse Melgar said.

“He is considering a range of qualified candidates," Melgar said in an email.

Recommended Stories

  • Letters to the Editor: Where's the plan to vaccinate seniors who can't leave their homes?

    There are many reasons for Americans to have hope under President Biden, but what about seniors who cannot leave their homes to be vaccinated?

  • 2021 Dodge Challenger, Charger Add Gold Rush Color From 50th Anniversary Edition

    The yellow paint job is available on the Challenger and Charger's performance models including the Challenger's T/A and T/A 392 and the SRT Hellcats.

  • K-Pop Called Out for 'Slave-Like Exploitation' By North Korea

    A North Korean propaganda website has accused South Korea's K-pop industry of treating popular groups such as BTS and Blackpink like "slaves." "Slave-like exploitation": In an article published on March 13, the North Korean propaganda website Arirang-Meari claimed that K-pop record labels are exploiting young artists, according to NK Economy. In addition to this mistreatment, the Arirang-Meari article declares that K-pop record labels "suck most revenues out of the singers under a nominal purpose of using the money to train them," according to The Korea Times. Ongoing speculation: The reasons behind the publication of this article are still unclear.

  • ‘You Idiot!’: Stephen Colbert Loses It On Mitch McConnell

    The "Late Show" host tears into the Senate minority leader's latest threat.

  • Tiger Woods Just Shared an Update On His Recovery After Car Crash

    It’s been nearly a month since Tiger Woods suffered tremendous injuries from a single-car crash in Los Angeles. Woods was immediately rushed to the hospital in an effort to save his life and since then, fans of the legendary golfer have anxiously been awaiting updates on his recovery. Well, Woods himself took to Twitter on […]

  • 355-HP 2021 Acura TLX Type S Will Be on Sale in May

    The Type S badge returns on the hottest TLX, which is powered by a turbocharged 3.0-liter V-6, and it'll cost just over $50,000.

  • Older Asian man robbed in SF laundromat ambush-style attack

    San Francisco police announced that three people have been arrested in an attack on an older Asian American man who was ambushed, dragged to the ground and robbed of several hundred dollars at a laundromat, all in a matter of about 45 seconds.

  • 19-year-old dancer keeps Mexican tradition alive on TikTok: 'A lot of generations before me were not able to do this'

    Keeping Mexican traditions alive is vital for 19-year-old folklórico dancer Matisse Rainbolt.

  • Insane Restomod 1966 Chevelle Is A Corner Carving Monster

    This build is insane!

  • House Call: Here’s How I’m Sleeping

    Putting the Z in zzz’sOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Ovechkin matches Esposito with 717th goal; Caps rout Sabres

    Alexander Ovechkin’s business in the NHL has always been scoring goals, and his climb up the NHL's career leaderboard has him on par with his coach's favorite player. Ovechkin matched Phil Esposito for sixth on the NHL list with his 717th goal and the Washington Capitals beat the Buffalo Sabres 6-0 on Monday night. “Obviously, it’s nice to be in this company,” Ovechkin said about tying Esposito.

  • Al Gore says every American should be automatically registered to vote amid growing alarm over GOP voter suppression measures

    Fomer VP says ballot restrictions are ‘naked effort to try and suppress Black, brown and Indigenous votes’

  • Miller's OT goal is the winner as Canucks beat Senators 3-2

    J.T Miller scored in overtime and Thatcher Demko made 44 saves as the Vancouver Canucks beat the Ottawa Senators 3-2 Monday night. Miller beat a defenseman and then deked Joey Daccord before scoring the winner 1:40 into overtime. Jayce Hawryluk and Tanner Pearson scored in regulation for Vancouver.

  • Virus variants found to be deadlier, more contagious; some may thwart vaccines

    The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. Antibodies induced by the Moderna Inc and Pfizer Inc/BioNTech SE vaccines are dramatically less effective at neutralizing some of the most worrying coronavirus variants, a new study suggests. Researchers obtained blood samples from 99 individuals who had received one or two doses of either vaccine and tested their vaccine-induced antibodies against virus replicas engineered to mimic 10 globally circulating variants.

  • Kaia Rolle was arrested at school when she was 6. Nearly two years later, she still 'has to bring herself out of despair.'

    Kaia Rolle had to stand on a step stool to take a mugshot when she was 6. She has lingering symptoms of post-traumatic stress from that day in 2019.

  • Melissa McCarthy shows what happened after she was bitten by a bug in Australia

    The Emmy-winning actor has been Down Under filming the miniseries "Nine Perfect Strangers."

  • Vertigo star Kim Novak claims she woke up naked after drink spiked by Tony Curtis

    One of Hollywood's brightest stars of the 1950s has accused Tony Curtis of spiking her drink at a party in his Beverly Hills home during the height of her fame, leaving her dazed and naked. Actress Kim Novak, who played a leading role as Madeleine in Aldref Hitchkock's Vertigo, described what may be one of the oldest #MeToo allegations as she recalled a 1958 soiree where she passed out. "Tony Curtis had brought me a drink," Novak, now 89, told The Hollywood Reporter. "I don't know, I only had, I think, one drink there. But that's the last thing I knew. I do not know anything afterward, cross my heart, hope to die. Don't know what happened after that or how my car got back in front of my apartment." Curtis was one of Hollywood's biggest stars in the Fifties, appearing alongside Marilyn Monroe in Some Like it Hot and later Operation Petticoat with Cary Grant. He was married to actress Janet Leigh at the time, while Novak was linked to singer Sammy Davis Jr, whom she met on the set of Vertigo. Curtis and Novak would go on to star together in The Third Girl from the Left in 1973. "I think Tony Curtis did it, I don't want to think Sammy did that,” Novak goes on to say later in the interview.

  • The suspect in the Atlanta-area shootings that killed 8 people, 6 of them Asian women, is a 21-year-old white man who blamed a sex addiction for the attacks

    Robert Aaron Long, 21, of Woodstock, Georgia, was arrested in connection to shootings at three massage parlors in the Atlanta metro area on Tuesday.

  • Police display bizarre sympathy for Atlanta massage parlor mass shooter

    A man named Robert Aaron Long has apparently confessed to carrying out a mass shooting in the Atlanta area Tuesday night. Eight people were killed at three different massage parlors, six of them Asian women. The identity of the victims naturally led to speculation that there was a racial motivation for the murders. But in a press conference Wednesday, Cherokee County sheriff's captain Jay Baker tried to downplay that possibility. He repeated Long's claim that the murder spree "was not racially motivated," and instead that it was about his supposed sex addiction. He "sees these locations as … a temptation for him that he wanted to eliminate," Baker said. Sounding almost like a defense attorney, Baker also said Long "understood the gravity of it … yesterday was a really bad day for him, and this is what he did." Setting aside the bizarrely sympathetic comments about a confessed mass murderer, this argument is not plausible. Though we don't yet have all the facts here, there is an extensive literature on how racist prejudice can fuel unhealthy sexual fetishes and violence (by, for instance, instilling a belief that women of Asian descent are naturally submissive, possibly leading to violence when advances are rejected). Driving for dozens of miles to commit mass murder at three different specifically Asian massage parlors to somehow exact vengeance for a purported sex addiction is not evidence against a racist motive; it is evidence in favor of one. Correction: An earlier version of this story misidentified Baker as an Atlanta Police captain. We regret the error. More stories from theweek.comWhy the Atlanta spa shooting feels differentBiden face-plants on evangelical outreachIRS to reportedly delay tax filing deadline by a month

  • A woman who had crippling long COVID for 8 months says it vanished after getting vaccinated. There is no clear scientific reason why.

    Her symptoms disappeared 36 hours after her second shot, she told the Washington Post. Scientists don't have a clear explanation for this.