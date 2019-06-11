California officials OK security deal for men's-only retreat

A man walks past the Bohemian Club's home Monday, June 10, 2019, in San Francisco. An elite Northern California men's retreat hosted by the exclusive Bohemian Club is facing scrutiny for excluding women. This comes after female supervisors from Sonoma County questioned whether they should allow sheriff's deputies to provide security for the event, which the supervisors say discriminates against women. While women can enter the club's San Francisco headquarters, they are barred from the annual July encampment where men reportedly relax and perform skits. (AP Photo/Samantha Maldonado)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A secretive men's-only retreat hosted by an elite club that has included former U.S. presidents and business leaders will receive security protection from a Northern California county, despite criticism from female members of the board of supervisors.

Sonoma County supervisors unanimously approved a $151,000 contract with the Bohemian Club at a meeting Tuesday.

Women on the board had criticized the club at a meeting last week for excluding women from its event. They questioned whether the county should do business with an entity they say discriminates against women.

In approving the contract, board members cited the short period of time between their vote and the July 10-28 event. But the supervisors demanded more conversation in the future to assess the public benefit of the arrangement.