California officials weigh naming Sacramento skatepark after Tyre Nichols

1
Julia Shapero
·1 min read

Local California officials are pushing to name a Sacramento skatepark after Tyre Nichols, the 29-year-old Sacramento native who was fatally beaten by Memphis police in early January.

The Sacramento Parks and Community Enrichment Commission is set to vote on Thursday to refer the proposal to the city council for renaming the Regency Park skatepark as the Tyre Nichols Skate Park, according to ABC News.

“Tyre Nichols has a strong connection to the skate park at Regency Park and spent numerous hours of his youth skating and building friendships there,” a commission report said.

“The tragedy of his death has elevated his name to national significance and as such underscores his connection and contribution to Sacramento, the community of North Natomas and Regency Park,” it added.

In the wake of his death, Nichols’ friends and family have remembered him as an avid skateboarder. The Regency skatepark was also the site of a vigil for Nichols after his death, according to NPR.

Nichols was stopped by Memphis police on Jan. 7 on suspicion of reckless driving. During the traffic stop, he was severely beaten by the officers and died from his injuries three days later.

Five of the officers involved were fired and charged with second-degree murder for Nichols’ death. Two others have since been relieved of duty, and three Memphis Fire Department personnel were also fired for their failure to provide the 29-year-old with emergency care.

