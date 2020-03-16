California, Ohio, Illinois, Massachusetts and Washington close bars and restaurants in effort to slow coronavirus

The governors in five states — California, Ohio, Illinois, Massachusetts and Washington — closed bars, restaurants and wineries in an effort to slow the spread of coronavirus. In other parts of the country, mayors of major cities ordered similar restrictions.

In Ohio, Gov. Mike DeWine said bars and restaurants can stay open for carry-out and delivery but "what we can't have is people congregating and seated."

"I'm aware that this will impact many, many good workers," DeWine wrote on Twitter. "I can't tell you how sorry I am, but we will work to mitigate the suffering. It is our goal for everyone to get through this.

"Every day we delay, more people will die."

In California, Gov. Gavin Newsom said all bars, wineries, brew pubs and nightclubs should close, and asked that those over 65 self-isolate. A few hours after Newsom's suggestion, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said he was closing bars, restaurants (except for take out and delivery), nightclubs and "entertainment venues," effective at midnight Sunday until at least March 31.

Across the country, counties in some states have taken similar precautions, all in an effort to stop people from congregating and unknowingly passing along the virus.

Illinois also shut down bars and restaurants to dine-in customers through March 30, a day after thousands gathered in downtown Chicago to celebrate St. Patrick's Day.

“There are no easy decisions left to make as we address this unprecedented crisis,” Gov. JB Pritzker said Sunday, according to media reports. “As your governor, I can’t allow the gravity of these decisions from taking the measures that the science and the experts say will keep people safe.”

Pritzker said he made the decision after so many state residents ignored the advice of the Centers for Disease Control to "social distance" and self isolate, and instead went out Friday and Saturday.

"The time for persuasion and public appeals is over," he said. "The time for action is here."

In Massachusetts, Gov. Charlie Baker ordered all bars and restaurants close starting Tuesday, March 17, and remain closed for a month.

Describing coronavirus as "incredibly contagious" at a Sunday news conference, Baker told reporters, "If we take decisive steps now and everyone plays their part by following the best medical guidance, we can slow down the spread."

In announcing his decision, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee said "hours count and very strong measures are necessary to slow the spread of the disease."

New York City took similar action late Sunday, ordering all nightclubs, theaters and concert venues to close by Tuesday morning, a dramatic step in the nation's most populous city. Restaurants and bars in the city will also be limited to serving only takeout and delivery customers, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced.

Also Sunday, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf ordered all restaurants and bars across five counties (Allegheny, Bucks, Chester, Delaware and Montgomery) to close dine-in facilities to help control the spread of the virus, beginning Monday.

In Tennessee, Nashville Mayor John Cooper asked all bars to close on Lower Broadway, the city's epicenter of nightlife, and has severely restricted restaurant capacity.

New Orleans also set restrictions Sunday, as Mayor LaToya Cantrell announced all restaurants would need to close by 9 p.m., and bars and nightclubs by midnight; for all of these establishments, capacity will be limited to 50% of posted limits.

