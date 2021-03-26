California opens vaccination eligibility to all adults

  • A pedestrian wears a face mask while walking past a sign at a vaccination center at City College of San Francisco during the coronavirus pandemic in San Francisco, Thursday, March 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
  • Healthcare workers tend to people in cars at a drive up vaccination center at City College of San Francisco during the coronavirus pandemic in San Francisco, Thursday, March 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
  • Healthcare workers tend to people in cars at a drive up vaccination center at City College of San Francisco during the coronavirus pandemic in San Francisco, Thursday, March 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
  • A few demonstrators protest outside AltaMed where California Gov. Gavin Newsom held press conference at the COVID-19 vaccination site in Santa Ana, Calif., on Thursday, March 25, 2020. California is expanding its vaccine eligibility to anyone 50 and over starting in April and anyone 16 and over on April 15, Gov. Newsom said Thursday. (Jeff Gritchen/The Orange County Register via AP)
  • California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks during a press conference at a COVID-19 vaccination site at AltaMed in Santa Ana, Calif., on Thursday, March 25, 2020. California is expanding its vaccine eligibility to anyone 50 and over starting in April and anyone 16 and over on April 15, Gov. Newsom said Thursday. (Jeff Gritchen/The Orange County Register via AP)
  • California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks during a press conference at a COVID-19 vaccination site at AltaMed in Santa Ana, Calif., on Thursday, March 25, 2020. California is expanding its vaccine eligibility to anyone 50 and over starting in April and anyone 16 and over on April 15, Gov. Newsom said Thursday. (Jeff Gritchen/The Orange County Register via AP)
  • California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks during a press conference at a COVID-19 vaccination site at AltaMed in Santa Ana, Calif., on Thursday, March 25, 2020. California is expanding its vaccine eligibility to anyone 50 and over starting in April and anyone 16 and over on April 15, Gov. Newsom said Thursday. (Jeff Gritchen/The Orange County Register via AP)
  • California Gov. Gavin Newsom looks on during a press conference at a COVID-19 vaccination site at AltaMed in Santa Ana, Calif., on Thursday, March 25, 2020. California is expanding its vaccine eligibility to anyone 50 and over starting in April and anyone 16 and over on April 15, Gov. Newsom said Thursday. (Jeff Gritchen/The Orange County Register via AP)
  • FILE - In this March 10, 2021, file photo, California Gov. Gavin Newsom addresses the media during a visit to a vaccination center in South Gate, Calif. California is expanding its vaccine eligibility to anyone 50 and over starting in April and anyone 16 and over on April 15. Gov. Newsom said Thursday, March 25, 2021, that California expects to receive 2.5 million doses a week in the first half of April and more than 3 million a week in the second half of the month. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)
1 / 9

Virus Outbreak California

A pedestrian wears a face mask while walking past a sign at a vaccination center at City College of San Francisco during the coronavirus pandemic in San Francisco, Thursday, March 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
AMY TAXIN and MICHAEL R. BLOOD
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — After weeks of sometimes confusing and frustrating restrictions, California is throwing open its coronavirus vaccine program to all adults as the nation's most populous state counts on a long-awaited boost in doses.

The move is seen as a crucial step as the state cautiously reopens an economy stifled for a year by COVID-19 restrictions on businesses.

“There’s not just light at the end of the tunnel; there’s bright light at the end of the tunnel,” Gov. Gavin Newsom said during a news conference Thursday in Orange County.

Newsom said the state would start vaccinating anyone 50 and over in a week and anyone 16 and older on April 15.

“In just a few weeks, there’ll be no rules, no limitations, as it relates to the ability to get a vaccine administered,” Newsom said. “This state is going to come roaring back.”

Newsom, who is 53, said he looked forward to receiving the vaccine himself.

Governors across the country have expanded eligibility for the vaccine as supplies have increased. Earlier this month, Alaska opened eligibility to any resident over 16. Florida said Thursday it will open eligibility to anyone 18 and over on April 5, while Texas will start inoculating all adults next week.

President Joe Biden’s administration wants all states to make every adult eligible for the vaccine by May 1.

Currently vaccines are generally available only to those 65 or older or who have certain medical conditions. Several counties and communities already had lowered the eligibility requirements, but many of the state’s 40 million residents found themselves anxiously awaiting their turns.

California was initially slow to roll out the vaccines, but it has ramped up inoculations in recent weeks. The state expects to receive 2.5 million doses a week in the first half of the month and more than 3 million a week in the second, a big jump from the current weekly supply of roughly 1.8 million doses.

California so far has administered more than 15 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine. Initially, more affluent residents who could afford to spend hours scouring complicated web portals were snagging more appointment slots, prompting public health officials to take measures aimed at getting more of the doses to underserved communities where the virus has hit the hardest.

California is counting on mass inoculations to help the state recover from a pandemic that shuttered many businesses, barred most youngsters from in-school instruction and threw millions out of work. Those prohibitions have eased in recent weeks, however, as COVID-19 infections, hospitalizations and deaths plummeted following a deadly fall and winter surge.

Some county officials were eager to vaccinate more people while others said they were concerned there wouldn’t be enough doses to keep up with rising demand.

Santa Clara County Health Officer Dr. Marty Fenstersheib said his county has been told it will get 58,000 doses next week, but the state will begin allowing about 400,000 more people between the ages of 50 and 64 in the county to sign up, in addition to the current backlog.

“We don’t have the vaccine and we are concerned,” he said.

Even with the expansion of inoculations, it will take several months for willing Californians to be vaccinated, state officials said.

During that time, “we must not let our guard down," said Dr. Mark Ghaly, secretary of the state Health and Human Services Agency. “It is important that we remain vigilant, continue to wear masks and follow public health guidance.”

___

Associated Press writers Janie Har, Juliet Williams and Jocelyn Gecker in San Francisco contributed to this report.

Recommended Stories

  • US 30-year mortgage rates jump to 3.17%, highest since June

    U.S. long-term mortgage rates jumped to their highest level since June, though still remain near historic lows. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average rate on the 30-year fixed-rate home loan rose to 3.17% from 3.09% the previous week. Economists have expected modest increases in home-loan rates this year, though they likely will remain low while the Federal Reserve keeps interest rates near zero until the economy recovers from the coronavirus pandemic.

  • South Korea extends coronavirus distancing curbs as daily case count hits month high

    South Korea said on Friday it will extend its coronavirus distancing rules, which include an outside dining curfew and ban on gatherings of five or more people, for two weeks as its daily new cases hit a one-month high. "The government will maintain the current distancing level and a ban on gatherings of five people or more for two weeks," Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun told a meeting. The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) reported 494 new cases as of Thursday midnight, the highest number in 35 days, amid a steady stream of cluster infections at workplaces, public facilities and religious gatherings.

  • Calif. to expand COVID-19 vaccine avail in April

    California is expanding its COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to anyone 50 and over starting in April and anyone 16 and over on April 15. Gov. Gavin Newsom says the state expects to get 2.5 million doses a week in the first half of April. (March 25)

  • Keyon Harrold Jr.’s family to file lawsuit against hotel, woman who falsely accused teen

    It looks like Miya Ponsetto and the Arlo Hotel in New York City’s Manhattan will now have to answer to the courts. The young woman who made headlines over the winter for assaulting a Black teenager last December is now facing a lawsuit. On Wednesday, Keyon Harrold Jr.’s family filed a lawsuit against the woman and the hotel where the incident occurred, per New York’s CBS affiliate.

  • Biden Blames Immigration Crisis on Trump Policies

    President Biden blamed the illegal immigration crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border in part on former President Trump’s policies. Trump “dismantled all the elements that exist to deal with what had been a problem, and has been continuing to be a problem for a long time,” Biden alleged. “What we’re doing now is attempting to rebuild the system that can accommodate what is happening today.” Biden added, “He in fact shut down the number of beds available, he did not fund HHS…to get the children out of the Border Patrol facilities.” ABC News reporter Cecelia Vega pointed out to Biden that one mother she spoke with said she sent her nine-year-old son to the border by himself because she believed Biden wouldn’t deport him. As of Wednesday there were over 11,500 unaccompanied migrant children in HHS custody with almost 5,000 in Border Patrol facilities, according to the latest data from the Department of Health and Human Services. Earlier this month, Department of Homeland Security secretary Alejandro Mayorkas also blamed Trump administration policies for the surge in migrants, which he predicted would reach a 20-year high. Mayorkas said at the time that the Trump administration “completely dismantled the asylum system,” and “cut foreign aid funding to the Northern Triangle” countries, points that Biden echoed at his Thursday press conference. Republicans have blamed Biden for the crisis, citing his removal of Trump-era actions such as the “Remain in Mexico” policy. Biden “should talk to the border agents, and let them know that this is beyond a crisis,” House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R., Calif.) said at a press conference earlier this month. “He can continue to deny it, but the only way to solve it is to first, admit what he has done.”

  • AstraZeneca Revises COVID-19 Vaccine Efficacy To 76% After Controversy

    AstraZeneca Plc (NASDAQ: AZN) on Wednesday issued a fresh update of its phase three trial data for the COVID-19 vaccine after a U.S. health agency earlier this week questioned the accuracy of the trial data. What Happened: The British drugmaker’s latest update claims the vaccine developed with Oxford University is 76% effective in protecting against symptomatic cases of the virus, from 79% efficacy reported on Monday. The company maintains that the vaccine is 100% effective against severe disease and hospitalization, adding it has 85% efficacy against symptomatic participants aged 65 years and above. The U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) had on Monday shared concerns related to AstraZeneca's outdated trial data and that it may have provided an incomplete view of the efficacy data. The updated results include data collected from 190 symptomatic cases among 32,449 participants, or 49 more cases when compared with the previous report. “The vaccine was well tolerated, and no safety concerns related to the vaccine were identified,” the company reiterated on Wednesday. The company said it is now looking forward to filing the regulatory submissions to secure Emergency Use Authorization in the United States and prepare for the rollout of millions of doses across America. At a press briefing on Wednesday, White House Chief Medical Officer Anthony Fauci told reporters he believes the data suggests it's a good vaccine and the FDA will conduct the final analysis and certification of the vaccine. “We are always concerned when there is an apparent miscommunication,” Fauci said. “At the end of the day, everything is going to be open and transparent. And hopefully that will dispel any hesitancy that was associated with this little bump in the road that we happen to have, most recently with AZ (AstraZeneca).” Why It Matters: On Tuesday, the U.S. said it is allocating 27 million doses across all channels this week, of which 4 million will be from Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ). Two-thirds of the 27 million doses will be going to states and jurisdictions, and the rest will go to other channels, primarily the pharmacy program. So far, only 84 million people have received at least one dose of the vaccine, which is about one-fourth of the U.S. population and 45 million people have been fully vaccinated. The fresh update could still delay the drugmaker’s plans to secure the emergency use authorization in the United States, which is already battling COVID-19 vaccine shortages, in the near future. Price Action: AstraZeneca shares closed 1.23% lower at $48.79 on Wednesday, and those of Johnson & Johnson closed up about 1% at $161.91. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaNIAID Concerned AstraZeneca May Have Given Outdated Info From COVID-19 Vaccine US TrialLaryngeal Cancer Therapeutics Market To See 5M Growth By 2025 And These 2 Companies Will Be Key Drivers: Research© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • What new Titans CB Kevin Johnson said in first presser

    On Wednesday, Kevin Johnson had his first presser since joining the Tennessee Titans.

  • Virginia mother on teachers union questioning new CDC school guidelines

    Christy Hudson, a mother of three, argues that 'it feels like there’s no amount of science, vaccinations or even extra stimulus funds that will be enough for this association to support returning to school.'

  • Germany struggles to shift AstraZeneca vaccine doses

    Berlin pensioner Gerhard Schaeufele decided he'd prefer to wait 10 days and cross the city for a shot of the BioNTech/Pfizer coronavirus vaccine, rather than accept an AstraZeneca vaccine in two days' time at his local centre. "A week ago, maybe I would have taken AstraZeneca," the 72-year-old retired university arts teacher told Reuters, describing himself as someone who follows his gut feeling. But he said the recent back-and-forth over the vaccine's efficacy and safety put him off.

  • Agency finds that Elon Musk tweet violated federal labor law

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk has tweeted his way into trouble with another federal agency, this time the National Labor Relations Board. Board members ordered Tesla to make Musk delete the tweet and stop threatening employees with loss of benefits for supporting a labor organization. The UAW, which had been trying to organize the 10,000-worker Fremont plant, called the order a great victory for workers who have the courage to stand up to companies like Tesla.

  • Mexico tops 200,000 COVID-19 deaths, but real toll is higher

    As Mexico surpassed 200,000 test-confirmed deaths from COVID-19 Thursday, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador framed ramped-up vaccination efforts as a race against time. The president prepared to call out more military, state and local personnel to spur the vaccination effort as more doses arrive, including a shipment of 1.7 million AstraZeneca shots the United States has “loaned” Mexico. Mexico's total 200,211 confirmed COVID-19 deaths announced Thursday trail only the United States and Brazil, countries with larger populations.

  • A Singapore Hawker-Style Food Market Is Coming to Las Vegas This Summer

    Welcome to 24,000 square feet of awesome eats.

  • Former FBI Criminal Profiler Calls Surgeon Sentenced To Life In Jail ‘Psychopath,’ ‘Malignant Narcissist’

    Candice DeLong is a former FBI criminal profiler who has analyzed hundreds of crimes of interpersonal violence. On Thursday’s episode of Dr. Phil, DeLong shares her thoughts about the personality traits of Dr. Christopher Duntsch, a former neurosurgeon who is accused of maiming 33 patients, with two of them later dying after surgery, and was sentenced to life in prison for aggravated assault and harming an elderly person. “He is not mentally ill. He has a couple of mental disorders as I see it. One, he’s a psychopath,” DeLong says in the video above. “He’s also a narcissist, and I would go so far to say a malignant narcissist.” Hear more from DeLong in the video above, including why someone may behave like Dr. Duntsch. On Thursday's episode, “Life After ‘Death’: Lethal Surgeon Sentenced to Prison,” a man who was maimed by Dr. Duntsch shares his story, and a woman who says she considered Duntsch her “second son” until her son became a quadriplegic after undergoing surgery with him speaks out for the first time. Plus, Dr. Terry Dubrow shares red flags to watch for when meeting a doctor. Check local listings to see where you can tune in. TELL DR. PHIL YOUR STORY: Are you involved in a story making headlines? WATCH: How To Evaluate A Doctor When You Meet For The First Time

  • L.A. Officials Issue Skeptical Statement On Newsom’s Just-Announced Vaccination Expansion

    “Our only constraint is manufactured supply,” said California Governor Gavin Newsom on Thursday. “With the expectation that more supply will be made available,” he continued, “that expectation has set up a framework where today we are announcing that we are modifying, in a stair-stepped manner, our eligibility for doses here in the state.” Newsom revealed […]

  • Navalny's allies fear for his life as he complains about deteriorating health

    Alexei Navalny says he is losing the use of one of his legs while jailed in a notorious Russian penal colony, with his team claiming that the opposition leader has been deliberately denied medical treatment. Mr Navalny, an outspoken critic of Russian president Vladimir Putin, has taken a turn for the worse after he first started experiencing severe back pain four weeks ago, he said in official complaints released on Thursday. “My condition has deteriorated, severe pain has spread to my right leg which has lost sensation from the calf downwards. I’m having difficulty walking,” he wrote. Mr Navalny blamed the prison authorities for wilfully denying him medical help “to damage my health.” His allies first raised the alarm about his condition on Wednesday after the prison administration refused to let his lawyers see him. Vadim Kobzev, his lawyer, who was able to see him on Thursday, said that Mr Navalny was taken for an MRI scan on Wednesday but has been kept in the dark about the results or any possible diagnosis. “He’s losing sensation in his leg, and the way things are going, he’s going to need crutches soon,” he said, adding that his client is given only two ibuprofen pills a day, which he considers a “mockery.” Mr Navalny has filed a separate complaint against intrusive surveillance while he sleeps, saying he is woken up eight times a night. “They’re practically torturing me by depriving me of sleep,” Mr Navalny said in the complaint, citing Russian prison regulations, guaranteeing uninterrupted sleep for inmates. Mr Navalny's wife on Thursday called on President Putin to release him. “Everyone who knows Alexei knows that he is not a complainer… Alexei didn’t want us to speak about it so that it wouldn’t look like he was complaining,” Yulia Navalnaya said in an Instagram post, adding that the prison administration did not allow his family to pass him any medication. “I demand that my husband, Alexei Navalny, who was locked up illegally, be immediately released. He was locked up because (Putin) is afraid of political competition and wants to sit on his throne for the rest of his life.”

  • California to expand vaccine eligibility to anyone over 16

    California will start vaccinating anyone 16 and over against the coronavirus starting in three weeks, expanding eligibility to the shots along with a host of other states as a long-awaited boost in vaccine supplies is in sight. Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Thursday that the nation's most populous state would start vaccinating anyone 50 and over in a week and the population more broadly — except those under 16, for whom vaccines have not yet been authorized — on April 15. The decision comes as California, which was initially slow to roll out the vaccines but has ramped up inoculations in recent weeks, expects to receive 2.5 million doses a week in the first half of the month and more than 3 million a week in the second, a big jump from the roughly 1.8 million doses a week currently.

  • Real-estate agents are rethinking decades of advice on pools

    This article is reprinted by permission from The Escape Home , a newsletter for second homeowners and those who want to be. The top keyword search on Zillow last year was … pool. Swimming pool contractors are booked solid.

  • How two friends made art history buying a $70M digital work

    It took a few minutes for Vignesh Sundaresan and Anand Venkateswaran to realize that they'd parted with $69.3 million for a digital artwork stored in a JPEG file, coincidentally securing their place in art history. “We weren’t sure we won,” said Venkateswaran, describing the nerve-racking final moments of the online auction for a collage of 5,000 images by the artist known as Beeple. Venkateswaran said he and his friend and business partner, Sundaresan, both in their 30s, are still coming to terms with their landmark purchase.

  • Georgia passes voting restrictions hours after Biden calls such bills 'un-American'

    Georgia's state legislature on Thursday passed a new Republican-sponsored bill that restricts voting by mail and reforms elections in several ways in response to the 2020 elections, reports The Associated Press. President Biden had sharp criticism for bills like these earlier on Thursday during his first press conference. Asked about a Democratic voting rights bill that would overhaul federal election laws and make it easier for more people to vote, Biden expressed worry that state-level voting restriction bills in Republican legislatures could deepen voter suppression in "despicable" ways. "What I'm worried about is how un-American this whole initiative is. It's sick," he said. "Deciding in some states that you cannot bring water to people standing in line waiting to vote? Deciding that you're going to end voting at 5:00 when working people are just getting off work? Deciding that there will be no absentee ballots under the most rigid circumstances? ... The Republican voters I know find this despicable." Georgia's legislation is part of a larger "Republican war on voting," The New Yorker says, outlining the 253 restrictive bills under consideration in 43 states this year, and noting that Arizona and Georgia are two of the states with the largest number of vote-limiting bills. Georgia's new law will require a photo ID to vote absentee by mail, cut the time period voters have to request an absentee ballot and limit where ballot drop boxes can be placed and when they can be accessed, AP reports. Georgia's Gov. Brian Kemp (R) took issue with Biden's "un-American" comment after the press conference, and argued Biden must simply not fully understand Georgia's voting bill. Kemp is expected to sign the newly passed bill into law shortly. Brian Kemp on Biden saying voter suppression is un-American: "If he thinks having a photo ID requirement to go vote is un-American, then perhaps we shouldn't have to go through the airport or deal with all kinds of ID requirements when you're getting federal benefits." pic.twitter.com/RMNIe7qNzV — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 25, 2021 More stories from theweek.comIs Biden setting Harris up to fail?5 blisteringly funny cartoons about spring break superspreadersHow to oust Louis DeJoy: A guide for nervous presidents

  • N.Korea missile launch tests Biden, alarms Japan ahead of Olympics

    North Korea launched two suspected ballistic missiles into the sea near Japan on Thursday, underscoring steady progess in its weapons programme and ramping up pressure on the new U.S. administration as it reviews North Korea policy. The apparent tests were reported by authorities in the United States, South Korea, and Japan, and coincided with the start of the Olympic torch relay in Japan. They would be the first ballistic missile tests by North Korea in nearly a year and the first reported since U.S. President Joe Biden took office in January.