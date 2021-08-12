California orders COVID shots, testing for schools

Reuters Videos

More than 8,000 people in northern Germany were told to get another shot of their COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday, after a police investigation found that a Red Cross nurse may have injected them with something else instead: a saline solution.The nurse is suspected of injecting salt solution into people's arms instead of genuine doses at a vaccination center in Friesland in the early spring.While the liquid is harmless, most people who got vaccinated in Germany in March and April - when the suspected switch took place - are elderly, and therefore at high risk of catching the disease.Police investigator Peter Beer said that based on witness statements there was a, quote, ''reasonable suspicion of danger."The nurse's motive was not clear but police investigators said that she had aired skeptical views about vaccines in social media posts.It was also not immediately clear whether the suspect had been arrested or charged.