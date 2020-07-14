California orders dramatic rolling back of reopening efforts as coronavirus cases surge

Demonstrations are planned against the new shutdown order - AP

California is dramatically rolling back its reopening plans as it struggles to contain a resurgence of the coronavirus, with Los Angeles' mayor threatening to impose a full shutdown if the situation does not improve.

America's most populous state has reached more than 7,000 coronavirus-related deaths and on Monday recorded almost 8,400 new cases of the virus within a 24-hour period.

The new figures prompted Gavin Newsom, California's governor, to order all bars to close, while restaurants, cinemas and museums can no longer allow customers indoors.

Indoor religious services, gyms and beauty salons have also been forced to close again in the worst hit parts of the state, Mr Newsom said as he aims to halt the surge in infections and hospitalisations.

“We’re going back into modification mode of our original stay-at-home order,” Mr Newsom said. “This continues to be a deadly disease.”

A restaurant in San Francisco. Eateries had only recently started to reopen in the state - BLOOMBERG More

Mr Newsom has previously blamed the surge of infections on what he termed "young invincibles" - younger people who believed they are not susceptible to the virus' most serious forms.

The fresh round of shutdowns has triggered concern among business leaders who fear other US states will soon follow suit. Officials in several other states have already mulled plans to pause their reopenings as they battle a resurgence of the coronavirus cases.

In Florida and Texas, the country's next two most populous states, officials hinted that they may return to stricter lockdown measures.

The three states - California, Florida and Texas - have reported almost 900,000 coronavirus cases since the pandemic began, according to a New York Times database. On Monday alone, the three states recorded at least 30,000 new infections in total - making about 18 percent of the global daily total.

Schools in many counties will have to remain closed - REUTERS More

Officials in Florida and Texas have also sought to blame people under 30 for spreading the virus, linking the increase in cases to y partying to the reopening of bars.

"You can't control [them]... they’re younger people. They’re going to do what they’re going to do,” said Ron DeSantis, Florida's governor, as he urged them to be considerate of “more vulnerable” community members.

California was the first place in the country to impose a stay-at-home order when the pandemic began, with health officials crediting Mr Newsom's swift action for limiting the virus' impact in the area.