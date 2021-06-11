California pair charged in 1997 kidnapping of teenage girl

OLGA R. RODRIGUEZ
·2 min read

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A Northern California couple facing forced labor charges for allegedly forcing three Guatemalan immigrants to work long hours at their businesses for minimal pay have been charged in the 1997 kidnapping of a 13-year-old girl from Las Vegas.

A federal grand jury on Thursday returned a superseding indictment against Nery Martinez Vasquez and his wife, Maura Martinez, both 52 and both from Shasta Lake, about 170 miles north of Sacramento, charging them with conspiracy to commit kidnapping and kidnapping, federal prosecutors announced.

In January 1997, the couple allegedly conspired to kidnap a 13-year-old girl from her Las Vegas home. They promised the girl’s parents they would bring her back in a week. They then drove her to their home in Redding, California, and held her against her will and the will of her parents for almost two years. Martinez Vasquez also allegedly sexually molested and raped the girl many times, prosecutors said.

Mark Reichel, who is representing Martinez Vasquez, did not immediately return a message from The Associated Press seeking comment. Maura Martinez’s attorney, Tasha Chalfant, said she looks forward to defending her client at trial.

In 2019, the couple pleaded not guilty to charges they allegedly forced a Guatemalan woman and her two minor daughters to work long hours at their restaurant and janitorial service for little or no pay.

Prosecutors say the couple, who themselves are naturalized citizens from Guatemala, brought the woman and her daughters to the United States in 2016 using temporary visitor visas. They are charged with harboring them after their visas expired and imposing a false $12,000 debt to keep them from returning to Guatemala.

They are also alleged to have separated the mother from her daughters, threatened them with arrest, and subjected them to physical, psychological and verbal abuse that included striking the two girls with a stick.

The couple operated a restaurant called Latino’s as well as Redding Carpet Cleaning & Janitorial Services, according to the indictment.

The woman and her daughters were required to live in “a dilapidated, unheated trailer, with no air conditioning or running water.” They humiliated her in front of her daughters and forced her to eat leftover food scraps, authorities said.

The abuse ended in February 2018, according to the indictment, but authorities did not say what happened to the woman and her daughters. The government also moved to seize property held by the two defendants.

The couple faces 20 years to life in prison if convicted of the charges, officials said.

Recommended Stories

  • Trio robbed Tennessee banks by following workers home and kidnapping them, jury finds

    They are accused of putting tracking devices on the employees’ cars to find out where they lived.

  • Kelsea Ballerini Was a Rockstar Barbie at the CMT Awards, and the Internet Is Obsessed

    There's a *lot* to love about this pink pleather look!

  • Missouri accountant who used Ponzi scheme to fund lavish lifestyle is sentenced

    He used the money from the scheme on a $1 million home, Disney World vacations and expensive cars, motorhomes and motorcycles, prosecutors said.

  • Federal judge won't halt upcoming South Carolina executions

    A federal judge on Friday declined to halt the upcoming executions of two South Carolina prisoners slated to die later this month under the state’s recently revised capital punishment law. U.S. District Judge Bryan Harwell issued the decision to let the executions of Brad Sigmon and Freddie Owens continue after their attorneys argued in court that the state hasn’t exhausted all methods to procure lethal injection drugs.

  • Gunmen kill one, kidnap 5 in Nigeria college attack

    Gunmen have attacked a college in northwest Nigeria, killing one student and kidnapping five other people, a teachers' union and an official said on Friday.

  • Victims of Myrtle Beach double homicide identified

    The victims of Myrtle Beach’s two most recent homicides have been identified by the coroner.

  • 'Loco' Abreu retires after world record football club career

    Uruguay striker Sebastian 'Loco' Abreu, who holds the Guinness World Record as the professional to have played for the most clubs -- 31 -- was playing his last game Friday at the age of 44.

  • Investigators find nearly $200K in cash, fentanyl inside a Central Kentucky home

    Jessamine County investigators on Wednesday seized nearly $200,000 in fentanyl pills and cash after executing a search warrant on a local home, according to the Jessamine County sheriff’s office.

  • 'Quick fixes' to the climate crisis risk harming nature

    "Climate fails" include misguided tree planting and large-scale bioenergy crops, say scientists.

  • After declaring bipartisanship dead, McConnell says infrastructure deal ‘still possible’

    No one in Washington was particularly surprised when Mitch McConnell declared “the era of bipartisanship” to be “over” earlier this week after President Joe Biden rejected Republicans’ latest offer on an infrastructure spending package.

  • Exclusive: Sony PlayStation boss Jim Ryan moves past console wars

    PlayStation’s competition goes far beyond its gaming rivals, Sony’s head of PlayStation Jim Ryan told Axios.Why it matters: With entertainment converging on every screen imaginable, old distinctions between the business of games, movies, streaming and even social media are becoming less relevant.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.“We are an entertainment company with a community of more than 100 million gamers with really extraordinary levels of commitment

  • $350,000 settlement offered in police takedown of wrong man

    Officials of a Georgia city have offered a $350,000 legal settlement to a Black man injured last year when a police officer violently slammed him in the ground, later saying he mistakenly believed the man had an outstanding arrest warrant. The settlement proposal approved Thursday by the Valdosta City Council also would create a citizen review board to help oversee local police and make policy recommendations. Antonio Arnelo Smith, 47, sued Valdosta police and other city officials in U.S. District Court a year ago, saying officers used excessive force and violated his civil rights.

  • Spanish rescuers search sea for missing toddler after girl found dead

    Thousands staged angry demonstrations in cities across Spain on Friday as Spanish rescuers searched waters off the coast of Tenerife for a 1-year-old girl after a body which was reportedly confirmed to be her 6-year-old sister was found weighted down in the ocean with an anchor, prompting an outpouring of rage and grief. Fingerprint checks have confirmed that the body found weighted down in the sea was that of Olivia, according to judicial sources cited by El Pais newspaper. The family lived on Tenerife, where officials and a few local residents observed a minute of silence in memory of the sisters in front of the main city hall and outside other official buildings on the Canary Islands.

  • Ex-Mossad chief signals Israel attacked Iran nuclear assets

    The outgoing chief of Israel's Mossad intelligence service has offered the closest acknowledgment yet his country was behind recent attacks targeting Iran's nuclear program and a military scientist. The comments by Yossi Cohen, speaking to Israel's Channel 12 investigative program “Uvda” in a segment aired Thursday night, offered an extraordinary debriefing by the head of the typically secretive agency in what appears to be the final days of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's rule. It also gave a clear warning to other scientists in Iran's nuclear program that they too could become targets for assassination even as diplomats in Vienna try to negotiate terms to try to salvage its atomic accord with world powers.

  • Poll of the Day: Infrastructure Isn't Americans’ Top Priority for Congress

    Just over a third of American voters say that passing an infrastructure spending bill should be a top priority for Congress, according to a Morning Consult-Politico poll out this week — lower than the share who want lawmakers to prioritize economic recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic (55%), reduction of the federal budget deficit (42%) or enact health care reform (41%). While 35% call infrastructure legislation a top priority, another 31% say it is “an important, but lower priority” and 21% say

  • Minimum legal age for marriage to be raised to 18 as forcing 16-year-olds to wed is 'child abuse'

    Ministers are understood to be ready to back a private members’ bill by Sajid Javid, the former Home Secretary, which will end the current practice that allows 16 year olds to marry with their parents’ consent. His bill, to be introduced to Parliament next week, will make it illegal for anyone to marry under 18 in an attempt to end forced nuptials. It follows a cross party campaign to close a loophole that can lead to children being pressured or coerced into a marriage. The current law allows ch

  • This apartment building proposed in heart of downtown would be one of Boise’s tallest

    “The Hovde family of companies is looking forward to deepening their commitment to the city of Boise and the Treasure Valley area.”

  • Woman attacked by chihuahua while having eyelash extensions

    ‘It happened so fast I didn’t know what he grabbed’

  • Briana Culberson Is Going Back to a "Strict Keto" Diet After Breastfeeding

    Vicki Gunvalson's daughter Briana Culberson had her third baby, Hank, last November. And now, after months of breastfeeding, she's ready to resume the Keto lifestyle that she's been following for the past several years. Briana's been so devoted to the low-carb, high-fat eating plan that she even created an Instagram account dedicated to Keto tips and tricks. In a recent share on that feed, the ER nurse shared a snap of her baby boy, along with an update on her diet. "My breastfeeding journey is

  • ‘Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway’ Steals $900K On Thursday, ‘A Quiet Place Part II’ Will Be First Movie To Cross $100M During Pandemic

    Sony is reporting the Thursday night previews for Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway, which began at 4 p.m. at 2,572 theaters, and the long-awaited Will Gluck-directed sequel grossed $900K. The first Peter Rabbit in February 2018 didn’t hold any previews. Sony earlier in the week was expecting $8M-$10M, but the sequel very well could do in the teens […]