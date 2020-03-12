In California: A pandemic declared; DEA agents try to take down violent drug cartel

The coronavirus is officially a pandemic as the U.S. death toll rises to 31 — four of them in California. And early morning DEA raids across the country lead to the arrest of 250 people, including one in Los Angeles, believed to be linked to a powerful Mexican drug cartel.

It's Arlene Martínez with news for Wednesday.

Trumps plans coronavirus address as pandemic is declared

President Trump planned to address the nation around 6 p.m. PST on Wednesday, the day the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic.

As of Wednesday afternoon, there were 175 confirmed cases and four deaths in California (See all cases mapped here). Across the country, the death toll reached over 20 and confirmed cases exceeded 1,100.

World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus declared the pandemic as the global death toll rose above 4,500 and the number of confirmed cases neared 125,000.

"We have rung the alarm bell loud and clear," Tedros said at a news conference. "We cannot say this loudly enough, or clearly enough, or often enough: All countries can still change the course of this pandemic."

Cruise ships will make their way home. How will they be greeted?

Dozens of cruise ships are poised to enter U.S. cities as some port authorities, including those in Monterey and Santa Barbara, close their docks to large passenger ships.

At least 30 cruise ships at sea list port destinations in the USA this week, according to a USA TODAY satellite tracking analysis of 380 of the world’s largest cruise ships. Data from real-time vessel monitoring systems was merged with passenger and crew capacities to produce the snapshot.

That means upward of 100,000 people – 70% of them passengers – could look to come ashore at a range of U.S. ports, based on the average capacity of the ships from cruisemapper.com.

The prospect of potential virus carriers unknowingly wandering port cities worries civic leaders.

Cruise ships have come under particular scrutiny because their close quarters provide a perfect petri dish environment for a virus. And even as their return seems unclear — who owns port access is simple and complex, USA Today reporters learned — that isn't stopping some from exploring the seven seas.

Also, a definition (and here's how it differs from an endemic, outbreak and epidemic):

Pandemic: A global outbreak of a serious new illness seeing sustained transmission throughout the world. It's largely an indication of how widespread COVID-19 is rather than how lethal it is.

A difficult thing about coronavirus is knowing just how many people have it, which would allow for a more accurate determination on the fatality rate. One study put it at 1.6% based on an assumption of undercounting.

