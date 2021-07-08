California parents capture sex offender standing in 5-year-old girl’s bedroom, authorities say

Stephen Sorace
·2 min read

A California mother and father subdued and duct-taped a registered sex offender who they caught standing in their 5-year-old daughter’s bedroom early Tuesday after he broke in through a window, authorities said.

The parents caught a man, who deputies later identified as 39-year-old registered sex offender Daniel Diaz, prowling outside their home in Grayson around 5 a.m., FOX40 Sacramento reported, citing the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office.

CALIFORNIA MAN SHOOTS AND KILLS ARMED INTRUDER WHO KICKED HIS DOOR DOWN: POLICE

The family told local news stations the man was looking through their windows and touching himself.

"He was in the living room window trying to peek in and he was grabbing his private parts and just looking around," the girl’s mother Martha Zepeda told WLTX-TV in Spanish through a translator.

But the father lost sight of the man as he walked around the outside of the house, according to the family, until they heard a loud noise come from their 5-year-old daughter’s bedroom.

Diaz had removed a screen for the window to the daughter’s room and crawled into the home, authorities said.

"The man turned on the lights and that’s when my sister woke up and she got scared," Ceci Ramirez, the girl’s older sister, told KOVR-TV.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The father rushed the man and forced him outside, where he wrestled him to the ground, authorities said. He and his wife restrained him using duct tape as they waited for officers to arrive.

Diaz, a registered sex offender on the Megan’s Law website, was convicted in 2009 of assault with intent to commit rape in 2009 and released in 2018, according to local stations.

Diaz was arrested and charged with child endangerment, home invasion, and peeping and prowling. He was being held on $150,000 bond, according to online jail records.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 15 more U.S. states reach settlement in OxyContin maker Purdue bankruptcy

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Fifteen more states reached an agreement with Purdue Pharma LP and members of its wealthy Sackler family owners that moved the OxyContin maker a step closer to resolving widespread opioid litigation and exiting bankruptcy protection. All but a handful of states nationwide now support Purdue's bankruptcy plan, with the latest agreement emerging after weeks of mediation. The deal, outlined in bankruptcy court papers filed late on Wednesday, was reached after Sackler family members agreed to contribute another $50 million toward a proposed litigation settlement and to release tens of millions of additional internal documents for public inspection.

  • Tunisia says health care system collapsing due to COVID-19

    Tunisia's health care system is collapsing due to the coronavirus, with intensive care departments full and doctors overburdened by a rapid outbreak of cases and deaths, the health ministry said on Thursday. Tunisia recorded near 10,000 new coronavirus cases and 134 deaths on Wednesday, a daily record since the start of the pandemic, as concerns grow that the country will not be able to control the pandemic. After successfully containing the virus in the first wave last year, Tunisia is grappling with a rise in infections.

  • Analysis: Limited capacity, difficult logistics to slow Chinese bitcoin miners' global shift

    Large bitcoin miners fleeing China to escape a state crackdown will take many months to start operating again, as data centres from Texas to Siberia scramble to secure space and power for them, while many smaller players may struggle to move at all. Bitcoin is created or "mined" by high-powered computers usually at data centres in different parts of the world, competing to solve complex mathematical puzzles in a process that makes intensive use of electricity. The industry in China, which accounted for as much as 70% of the world's capacity, is in disarray after the State Council, or cabinet, announced a crackdown on bitcoin trading and mining in late May targeting financial risks.

  • The vaccine and periods: are women's concerns being dismissed?

    When Jen Peake’s normally regular period didn’t come for over a month, she bought a pregnancy test. “I knew I couldn’t be really, but it didn’t occur to me that it could be anything else,” she says. Test after test came back negative, when she started to wonder if “it could be the vaccine”. Peake 42, is far from alone. Latest figures from the ZOE Covid Study show around 3,000 users who described changes to their periods after vaccination. “These included early or unexpected bleeding, missed or l

  • Man arrested with cache of guns in hotel proposes immediately after leaving police station

    Police saw rifle, handgun and ammunition in room held by Keegan Casteel

  • Texas Woman Who Felt She Was Being Watched Catches Scary Sight On Night-Vision Cameras

    Adriana Garcia's intuition proved correct.

  • Ted Turner to give land to nonprofit but keep paying taxes

    Media mogul and billionaire bison rancher Ted Turner is donating an 80,000-acre ranch he owns in western Nebraska to his own nonprofit agriculture ecosystem research institute and says he might do the same with four other ranches in Nebraska’s Sand Hills. “I believe that local property taxes provide essential support for services on which our ranches and communities depend," Turner, 82, said in a news release last week announcing the new institute. “The Institute will continue to pay its share of taxes to support the local communities.”

  • Cannes: Adam Driver on singing, surrealism and 'Annette'

    In Leos Carax’s “Annette,” an enchantingly demented rock opera, Adam Driver sings in some very strange places. “Annette” has predictably caused a stir at the 74th Cannes Film Festival, where its opening-night premiere prompted a wide range of reactions. As you might suspect, opinions tend to differ on absurdist-yet-sincere 140-minute musicals of elaborate melodrama scored by Sparks (the pop duo Ron and Russell Mael) and co-starring a glowing baby (the titular Annette) rendered in the form of a puppet.

  • Germany to donate all remaining AstraZeneca vaccines in Aug

    Germany will give all its remaining doses of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine to less developed countries in August, the government decided on Wednesday. The cabinet decided that at least 500,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine would be given to the COVAX consortium, which aims to ensure poor countries get access to vaccines. Around 80% of the donated vaccines will be given via COVAX, with another 20% given directly to countries in the Western Balkans and members of the EU's Eastern Partnership - Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine - and Namibia, where Germany once ran a brutal colonial regime.

  • Illinois woman held down by police, forced to strip naked

    “When they pulled me over, they didn’t really explain to me, they just pulled me out of my car,” Ariel Harrison said. The McDonough County Sheriff’s Office in Illinois is facing fierce criticism after a 31-year-old Black mother of three was held down inside a jail cell and forcibly stripped naked in front of male officers. Ariel Harrison, who is partially blind, had just left a liquor store and was driving around Macomb County on Oct. 26, 2019, when she was pulled over by police for allegedly driving recklessly.

  • A mom missed her flight at the Orlando airport. Then came the meltdown, video shows

    A mother traveling with her kids was caught on video having a meltdown at Orlando International Airport.

  • Wife of Former Prison Guard Who Had Affair With Child Killer Susan Smith Speaks Out

    The wife of a former prison guard is speaking out about his past sexual affair behind bars with Susan Smith, who is serving a life sentence for murdering her children.

  • Self-Proclaimed 'Incel' Accused of Killing 6-Year-Old Neighbor And Hiding Her Body

    The man who allegedly killed a 6-year-old girl and hid her body last year told friends that he was an "incel" and "asexual," according to local police. Friends of Coty Scott Taylor, 30, said that the South Carolina man was “a loner who constantly had a negative outlook on life,” according to investigative findings released by the Cayce Department of Public Safety, and reported by The State. On Feb. 10, 2020, Taylor abducted Faye Marie Swetlik, 6, from her front yard in Cayce, South Carolina, acc

  • College Football Star Ladarius Clardy Dead at 18 After More Than 50 Shots Are Fired at His Car

    "This case cannot go unsolved," Escambia County Sheriff Chip W. Simmons said at a July 1 press conference. "There's a family that's grieving, there's a community that's grieving."

  • North Texas man attempts to prostitute 8-year-old for $800 an hour, sheriff says

    The 27-year-old was charged with promotion of prostitution of a person under 18.

  • ‘Marrying Millions’ Star Bill Hutchinson Arrested for Sexual Assault

    Bill Hutchinson, who starred on both seasons of Lifetime’s “Marrying Millions,” has been arrested in Texas, TheWrap has confirmed with Highland Park police. Hutchinson allegedly sexually assaulted a 17-year-old girl, TMZ reported. Hutchinson is 63. The age of consent in Texas is 17, which means the accuser would not be considered a minor in that state. The alleged incident was reported to police in June, according to TMZ. An arrest warrant was issued on June 29. Hutchinson has since been release

  • Two missing sisters. One bizarre note. For 20 years, a family has asked: Where are our girls?

    In 2001, Tionda and Diamond Bradley left a note and disappeared from their Chicago home. For two decades, their family has fought for answers.

  • Teen dies after jumping from moving car during argument with mom, Texas sheriff says

    The driver who hit the teen drove away, officials said.

  • 'Rise of the Moors' members in Massachusetts armed standoff case combative in court appearances

    Several members of the "Rise of the Moors," a group that does not identify with U.S. laws, were combative and chaotic during court arraignments Wednesday.

  • 2 bodies found inside ‘mangled’ car that teen couple disappeared in, CA officials say

    “I can’t believe I’m going to be burying my son.”