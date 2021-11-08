California parents sue after getting another couple's embryo

CHRISTOPHER WEBER
·3 min read

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Two California couples gave birth to each others' babies after a mix-up at a fertility clinic and spent months raising children that weren't theirs before swapping the infants, according to a lawsuit filed Monday in Los Angeles.

Daphna Cardinale said she and her husband, Alexander, had immediate suspicions that the girl she gave birth to in late 2019 wasn't theirs because the child had a darker complexion than they did.

They suppressed their doubts because they fell in love with the baby and trusted the in vitro fertilization process and their doctors, Daphna said. Learning months later that she had been pregnant with another couple's baby, and that another woman had been carrying her child, caused enduring trauma, she said.

“I was overwhelmed by feelings of fear, betrayal, anger and heartbreak,” Daphna said during a news conference with her husband announcing the lawsuit. “I was robbed of the ability to carry my own child. I never had the opportunity to grow and bond with her during pregnancy, to feel her kick.”

The Cardinales' complaint accuses the Los Angeles-based California Center for Reproductive Health (CCRH) and its owner, Dr. Eliran Mor, of medical malpractice, breach of contract, negligence and fraud. It demands a jury trial and seeks unspecified damages.

Yvonne Telles, the office administrator for the center, declined to comment on Monday. Mor could not be reached for comment.

The two other parents involved in the alleged mix-up wish to remain anonymous and plan a similar lawsuit in the coming days, according to attorney Adam Wolf, who represents all four parents.

The lawsuit claims CCRH mistakenly implanted the other couple’s embryo into Daphna and transferred the Cardinales’ embryo — made from Daphna’s egg and Alexander’s sperm — into the other woman.

The babies, both girls, were born a week apart in September 2019. Both couples unwittingly raised the wrong child for nearly three months before DNA tests confirmed that the embryos were swapped, according to the filing.

“The Cardinales, including their young daughter, fell in love with this child, and were terrified she would be taken away from them,” the complaint says. “All the while, Alexander and Daphna did not know the whereabouts of their own embryo, and thus were terrified that another woman had been pregnant with their child — and their child was out in the world somewhere without them.”

The babies were swapped back in January 2020.

Mix-ups like this are exceedingly rare, but not unprecedented. In 2019 a couple from Glendale, California, sued a separate fertility clinic, claiming their embryo was mistakenly implanted in a New York woman, who gave birth to their son as well as a second boy belonging to another couple.

Wolf, whose firm specializes in fertility cases, called for greater oversight for IVF clinics.

“This case highlights an industry in desperate need of federal regulation,” he said.

Breaking the news to their older daughter, now 7, that doctors made a mistake and that the new baby wasn't actually her sister “was the hardest thing in my life,” Daphna said.

“My heart breaks for her, perhaps the most,” she said.

Since the mix-up came to light, both babies have been returned to their biological families. All four parents have since made an effort to stay in each other’s lives and “forge a larger family,” Daphna said.

“They were just as much in love with our biological daughter as we were with theirs,” Alexander said.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Boy, 10, dies after dog attack at house in Wales

    A 10-year-old boy has died following reports of a dog attack near Caerphilly in Wales.

  • Are you ready? Sioux Falls could get its first snowfall of the winter season Thursday

    The storm system will bring rain on Wednesday and Thursday, changing to light accumulations of snow, the National Weather Service says.

  • Sierra Leone tanker explosion: Mass burial in Freetown

    Many of the victims were burnt beyond recognition after fuel leaked and caught fire on Friday.

  • Evansville Regional Airport losing United Airlines' daily Chicago service

    Evansville Regional Airport is losing its daily United Airlines service to and from Chicago's O'Hare International Airport, according to reports.

  • S&P 500 ends at record for 8th day in a row, the longest streak of records since 1997, on renewed optimism

    U.S. stock benchmarks all finished at record closing highs on Monday, with the blue-chip Dow touching an intraday record, as investors bought materials, energy, and technology shares on apparent optimism for the outlook for the economy.

  • Influencer couple launch discrimination action against NHS fertility sector

    Current restrictions ‘amount to a tax on LGBTQ+ families’, British Pregnancy Advisory Service says

  • Pelicans on migration superhighway stir trouble at Israeli fisheries

    Thousands of pelicans on their exhausting journey south this autumn are on the hunt for food, and authorities in Israel have set up pelican-friendly reservoirs to protect commercial fisheries. An estimated 45,000 of those are hungry pelicans, among the largest of migrating birds, who have a taste for fish raised by Israeli farmers. One solution is to offer them alternative cuisine in a key location, and about 2.5 tonnes of second-rate fish have been put into a designated pond in Mishmar Hasharon, a communal kibbutz near Israel's Mediterranean coast where the pelicans are welcome to feast.

  • UN says over 3 million in Myanmar need "life-saving" aid

    The U.N. humanitarian chief urged Myanmar’s military leaders on Monday to provide unimpeded access to the more than 3 million people in need of life-saving humanitarian assistance since government forces seized power on Feb. 1 “because of growing conflict and insecurity, COVID-19 and a failing economy.” Martin Griffiths warned that without an end to violence and a peaceful resolution of Myanmar’s crisis, “this number will only rise.” Monday was the first anniversary of the 2020 elections in Myanmar, which “were deemed free and fair by domestic and international observers,” U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said.

  • 2023 Kia Sportage X-Pro inside and out

    The 2023 Kia Sportage is a completely redesigned version of Kia's longest-running nameplate. It continues as the brand's small two-row SUV that competes against the Honda CR-V and Toyota RAV4. It's significantly longer than the previous model at more than seven inches longer overall, which has added more cargo space and rear legroom. It's also now available with more rugged-looking X-Line and X-Pro models. Both get unique front and rear bumpers, raised roof rails and standard all-wheel-drive, which also includes two extra inches of ground clearance. The X-Pro even gets chunky all-terrain tires. A naturally-aspirated 2.5-liter four-cylinder making 187 horsepower with an 8-speed automatic is the only option for now, but a hybrid will be available later.

  • Explainer - Who could be held liable for deadly Houston concert?

    More than a dozen lawsuits have been filed and a criminal investigation has been opened after eight people died and hundreds were injured in an apparent crowd surge at Travis Scott's Astroworld festival on Friday. At least 14 civil lawsuits have been filed against promoter Live Nation Entertainment Inc or a subsidiary, Live Nation Worldwide Inc, according to court records. Of those, 10 name Scott - whose real name is Jacques Webster - as a defendant and one names Drake, a fellow rapper and guest performer.

  • School bus carrying students crashes into Bushkill Creek in Easton

    An Easton Area School District bus that was reportedly carrying 30 students crashed through a guard rail and into Bushkill creek early Monday morning.

  • Facebook on the spot in Kenya as exploitation of minors rife on its platform

    Internet-based sexual exploitation of minors in Kenya was found to be more rampant on Facebook than on any other site, according to the newly released Disrupting Harm report -- making the tech giant’s platform exceedingly unsafe for children. The report by Interpol, UNICEF’s Office of Research-Innocenti and End Violence against Children, found that Facebook accounted for more than 90% of all the instances of online sexual exploitation and abuse of minors in the East African country last year. The report was informed by data from the U.S. National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), interviews with minors, their parents, policing agencies and legal representatives.

  • C-Suite Rides: Want a car almost no one else has? These Toyota models may be your answer. (PHOTOS)

    What vehicles are bringing up the rear for Toyota sales this year? Glad you asked, because I’m taking a look at two Toyota niche vehicles today. Let’s go with massive first, with the Toyota Land Cruiser.

  • Barack Obama condemns China and Russia's 'dangerous absence of urgency' on climate change

    Barack Obama attacked China and Russia on Monday over their “dangerous absence of urgency” as he attempted to rally the final week of talks at the Cop26 summit.

  • Two California Couples Swapped Babies In IVF Mix-Up, Suit Says

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Photos by Daphna and Alexander CardinaleWhen Daphna Cardinale gave birth to her second child two years ago, her husband, Alexander, took a step back in shock. The baby—which the Los Angeles couple had conceived via in vitro fertilization nine months earlier—looked nothing like its parents, according to a lawsuit filed Monday. The couple struggled for months with what to do, oscillating between denial and dark humor to mask their confusion. Finally, after sev

  • L.A.'s new COVID-19 vaccination rules for businesses and venues go into effect today

    L.A. requires proof of COVID-19 vaccination to enter indoor restaurants, malls, theaters, salons, coffee shops, gyms, museums, performance venues, other spaces.

  • Shawnee Mission students walk out, urge school to take action against sexual assault

    Students chanted “No means no” and held signs reading, “Protect victims,” “Stop the assault,” “This is not a joke,” and “If you don’t do something, we will.”

  • US reopens to international travel, allows happy reunions

    Parents held children born while they were stuck abroad. The U.S. fully reopened to many vaccinated international travelers Monday, allowing families and friends to reunite for the first time since the coronavirus emerged and offering a boost to the travel industry decimated by the pandemic. The restrictions closed the U.S. to millions of people for 20 months.

  • REPORT: Raiders signing WR DeSean Jackson

    REPORT: Raiders signing WR DeSean Jackson

  • North Dakota Man Hunts Down Grandfather’s Car

    He just had to have it…